Ranji Trophy: Saransh's career-best 13-wicket haul powers MP to two-day rout of Bihar

Witness India spinner Saransh Jain's phenomenal career-best 13-wicket haul that single-handedly dismantled Bihar, powering Madhya Pradesh to a dominant innings victory in the Ranji Trophy Group A match.

FILE IMAGE: Saransh Jain picked up 13 wickets giving away just 89 runs as Madhya Pradesh defeated Bihar by an innings and 174 runs. Photograph: MP Cricket Association/X

Key Points Saransh Jain achieved a career-best match haul of 13 wickets (7/14 and 6/49) for Madhya Pradesh against Bihar.

Madhya Pradesh secured an innings and 174-run victory over Bihar in their Ranji Trophy Group A match on Tuesday.

MP's first innings saw Saksham Purohit score 132 and captain Rajat Patidar hit 109, his second successive Ranji Trophy century this season.

Bihar's second innings saw Ayush Loharuka offer resistance with an unbeaten 76, but nine batters managed only single-digit scores.

In another Ranji Trophy fixture, Priyanshu Moliya scored an unbeaten 321 for Baroda against Jammu & Kashmir.

India spinner Saransh Jain produced a career-best match haul of 13 wickets to single-handedly dismantle Bihar and power Madhya Pradesh to an innings and 174-run victory in their Ranji Trophy Group A match, which ended inside two days in Indore on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old off-spinner followed up his devastating first-innings figures of 7 for 14 with a six-wicket haul in the second dig, conceding just 49 runs to finish with match figures of 13 for 89.

His previous best figure in first-class cricket was 9 for 71. He had reached the landmark of 200 first-class wickets during Bihar's first innings.

Madhya Pradesh had piled up 407 for eight declared in their first innings after resuming the day at 261 for three, with young Saksham Purohit and captain Rajat Patidar holding the fort.

Making his Ranji Trophy debut, the 20-year-old Saksham added 19 runs to his overnight score of 113 before being bowled by left-arm spinner Aditya Raj for 132.

Patidar, meanwhile, continued his rich vein of form, smashing 109 off just 133 balls, studded with 13 boundaries, before being run out.

It was his second successive Ranji Trophy century this season, following his impressive performances for India A in the recent unofficial one-day series against Australia A in Puducherry.

Jain Dominates Bihar Batting

Madhya Pradesh declared soon, leaving Jain to resume his assault on Bihar batting line-up.

Bihar's second innings began on a shaky note as they slipped to 25 for two. Ayush Loharuka offered some resistance with an unbeaten 76 off 66 balls, but there was hardly any support from the other end.

Nine Bihar batters managed only single-digit scores as Jain ran through the line-up to seal a crushing victory for Madhya Pradesh.

Priyanshu Moliya's Triple Century

In Vadodara, Baroda scored a mammoth 616 against defending champions Jammu & Kashmir in the first innings with 21-year-old Priyanshu Moliya scoring an unbeaten 321 (492 balls) studded with 36 boundaries and a six. Mahesh Pithiya scored 102 to frustrate the opposition bowlers all day.

J&K were six without loss from four overs at stumps on day 2.

However, it was Priyanshu who continued to chug along for a second full day of play, continuing from the overnight 113 not out and punishing the listless J&K bowlers.

The touring bowlers looked short of ideas against the young batter, who had scored a century in the previous game.

Brief scores:

In Indore: Bihar 99 and 134 all out in 34 overs (Ayush Loharuka 76 not out; Saransh Jain 6/49, Kumar Kartikeya 2/40) vs Madhya Pradesh 407 for 8 declared in 92.2 overs (Yash Dubey 84, Saksham Purohit 132, Rajat Patidar 109; Amod Yadav 3/54). MP won by an innings and 174 runs.

In Vadodara: Baroda 616 all out in 169 overs (Priyanshu Moliya 321 not out, Mahesh Pithiya 102; Sahil Lotra 4/160) vs J&K 6 for no loss in 4 overs.

In Nagpur: Goa 220 in 93.5 overs (Yash Kasvankar 63 not out, Darshan Misal 51; Nachiket Bhute 5/48, Rajneesh Gurbani 3/33) vs Vidarbha 217 for 3 in 74 overs (Ravikumar Samarth 53, Dhruv Shorey 63 not out, Danish Malewar 51 batting).

In Puducherry: Uttar Pradesh 328 for 9 in 121 overs (Karan Sharma 162 batting, Shivam Mavi 50; Sagar Udeshi 4/62, Ankit Sharma 3/73) vs Puducherry.