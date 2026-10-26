Ranji Trophy: Saransh Jain stars as Madhya Pradesh bundle Bihar out for 99

Saransh Jain’s career-best 7/40 bowled Bihar out for 99 before Saksham Purohit’s unbeaten 113 powered Madhya Pradesh to a 162-run lead, while Priyanshu Moliya and Nachiket Bhute impressed elsewhere.

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh's Saransh Jain produced his career-best first-class figures of 7/40 to bowl Bihar out for just 99. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points Saransh Jain claimed a career-best 7/40 as Madhya Pradesh dismissed Bihar for 99 in 30.3 overs in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match.

Saksham Purohit’s unbeaten 113 and Yash Dubey’s 84 lifted Madhya Pradesh to 261/3, giving them a 162-run first-innings lead.

Nachiket Bhute took 4/40 to restrict Goa to 204/8 against Vidarbha, before Yash Kasvankar and Darshan Misal added 104 runs for the seventh wicket.

Priyanshu Moliya struck an unbeaten 113 to guide Baroda to 259/6 against defending champions Jammu and Kashmir, with Deepak Hooda contributing 45.

India off-spinner Saransh Jain recorded his career-best figures in First-Class cricket to help Madhya Pradesh dismiss Bihar for a mere 99 on Day One of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Indore on Monday.

The 33-year-old, who had earned his maiden India call-up for the Sri Lanka tour earlier this year, returned 7/40 in 13 overs including a maiden, to help bundle out Bihar in just 30.3 overs.

Jain dismantled Bihar's batting line-up, dismissing Ayush Loharuka, captain Sakibul Gani, and Akash Raj, before getting the rid of Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, Aditya Raj, Suraj Kashyap, and Himanshu Singh.

Avesh Khan (2/13) and Kumar Kartikeya (1/20) were the other wicket-takers for MP.

For Bihar, Mangal Mahrour top-scored with 42, and No. 9 Suraj Kashyap (15) was the only other batter to score in double digits.

Purohit, Dubey put MP firmly in control

Saksham Purohit then cracked an unbeaten 113, while fellow opener Yash Dubey made 84 as Madhya Pradesh reached 261 for 3, taking a 162-run lead in the first essay.

Purohit hit eight fours in his innings, while Dubey produced a stroke-filled knock, hitting 11 boundaries in his 94-ball innings.

Amod Yadav (2/25) snapped up two wickets.

Skipper Rajat Patidar (21) was giving Purohit company at the draw of stumps.

Bhute's four-for keeps Goa in check

In Nagpur, Nachiket Bhute snared four wickets as Vidarbha restricted Goa to 204 for 8.

Bhute (4/40) claimed the wickets of Suyash Prabhudessai (1), Snehal Kauthankar (0), Abhinav Tejrana (30), and Lalit Yadav (22) to break the backbone of the opposition in his 18 overs.

Yash Kasvankar (51 not out) and Darshan Misal (51) produced timely half-centuries, adding 104 runs for the seventh wicket to take Goa past the 200-run mark.

Besides Bhute, Rajneesh Gurbani (2/28), Parth Rekhade (1/31), and Harsh Dubey (1/47) also claimed wickets.

In Vadodara, Priyanshu Moliya smashed a century to take Baroda to 259 for 6 against defending champions Jammu and Kashmir in a Group A match.

Priyanshu hit 11 fours and a six in his unbeaten 113, while Deepak Hooda (45) was the only other batter to make a substantial contribution after Baroda opted to bat.

Jammu and Kashmir produced a clinical bowling effort, with five bowlers taking wickets. Umar Nazir Mir led the attack with figures of 2/28.

Brief scores:

Bihar 99 all out in 30.3 overs (Mangal Mahrour 42; Saransh Jain 7/40) vs Madhya Pradesh 261/3 in 57 overs (Saksham Purohit 113 not out, Yash Dubey 84; Amod Yadav 2/25).

Goa 204/8 in 86 overs (Yash Kasvankar 51 not out, Darshan Misal 51; Nachiket Bhute 4/40) vs Vidarbha.

Baroda 259/6 in 86 overs (Priyanshu Moliya 113 not out; Umar Hazir Mir 2/28) vs Jammu and Kashmir.

Uttar Pradesh 67/4 in 37 overs (Madhav Kaushik 23; Sagar Udeshi 1/8) vs Puducherry.