Ranji Trophy round-up: Dube's century rallies Mumbai

A round-up of the Ranji Trophy matches played on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mumbai's Shivam Dube celebrates his century against Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy match on Sunday. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association

A belligerent century from India all-rounder Shivam Dube brought Mumbai back into the contest against Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.



Dube cracked seven sixes and nine fours to 117 from 130 balls, continuing with his rich form in recent weeks.



The left-handed batter put on 173 runs for the seventh wicket with all-rounder Shams Mulani as Mumbai stretched their overall lead to 177 runs, having conceded 126 runs first-innings lead.



Mumbai, who were bowled out for 198 in the first innings, reached 303/8 in reply to UP's total of 324 with Mohit Avasthi (34) and Sylvester Dsouza (2) at the crease.

However, disappointment continued for the former India and incumbent Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane, who was run out for nine while batting at No 7.



At Patna, hosts Bihar were ahead by 88 runs in the second innings with Kerala reaching 62/2.



Bihar were bowled out for 377 with the hosts taking an overall lead of 150 runs in the first innings, with Kerala making 227 batting first at the Moin Ul Haq Stadium.



Sakibul Gani added 30 more runs to finish at a fine 150 from 225 balls with 17 fours and two sixes for Bihar.



At Ranchi, Chhattisgarh needed another 300 runs to win against Andhra at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.



Andhra restricted Chhattisgarh to 262 after posting 431 in the first innings to take a lead of 169 runs, and declared at 150/2 to set a target of 320 runs to win.



Chhattisgarh were unscathed at stumps on the third day reached 20 for no loss but will have to be wary of an all-round Andhra bowling attack for whom Prithvi Raj Yarra claimed three wickets in the first innings.



Bengal crush Assam by innings and 162 runs



A rampant Bengal crushed Assam by an innings and 162 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group B elite match here at the ACA Stadium on Sunday.



A listless Assam were shot out for 103 and 140 within the third day's play in Barsapara with Bengal bowlers ensuring a dominant all-round display, which earned their side seven points including bonus.



Resuming the day's play at a precarious 99/8, Assam folded for 103 in the first innings replying to Bengal's 405. Mohammad Kaif took 4/36 while Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (3/25) and Ankit Mishra (2/22) were also among the wickets.



Following on, there was no change in fortunes for Assam for whom skipper Riyan Parag was unavailable to bat in either innings.



Rahul Hazarika (20), Denish Das (21), Saahil Jain (26) and Dharani Rabha (24) tried to delay the inevitable but riding on a superb show from Jaiswal, who returned 17-3-43-5, Bengal closed out Assam's second innings for 140.



For his eight wickets in the game across the two innings, Jaiswal was named the Player of the Match which also saw Bengal skipper Manoj Tiwary crossing the 10,000-run mark en route a 30th first-class ton and veteran Anustup Majumdar making 125.



Brief scores:



At Guwahati: Bengal 405 beat Assam 103 in 34.3 overs (Denish Das 50, Saahil Jain 40; Mohammad Kaif 4/36, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 3/25) and 140 in 46 overs (Saahil Jain 26; Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal 5/43) by an innings and 162 runs.



At Mumbai: Mumbai 198 and 303/8 in 84 overs (Shivam Dube 117, Shams Mulani 63; Aaqib Khan 3/63) lead Uttar Pradesh 324 by 177 runs.



At Patna: Kerala 227 and 62/2 in 17 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 37; Ashutosh Aman 1/7) trail Bihar 377 in 113.3 overs (Sakibul Gani 150; Akhin Sathar 3/50) by 88 runs.



At Ranchi: Andhra 431 and 150/2d in 20 overs (Karan Shinde 45; Sumit Ruikar 1/11) lead Chhattisgarh 262 in 88.4 overs (Sanjeet Desai 54, Amandeep Khare 54; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/48) and 20/0 in 6 overs by 300 runs.



Rajasthan thrash Manipur



Seamers Aniket Choudhary and Arafat Khan shared the spoils with seven wickets in between them as Rajasthan defeated Manipur by an innings and 42 runs to jump to the top of the Group A table in the Ranji Trophy in Ahmedabad on Sunday.



Khan returned with 4/36, while left-arm seamer Choudhary bagged 3/68 to help Rajasthan bundle out Manipur for 198.



Manipur had conceded a big first innings deficit of 240 runs after Rajasthan had declared for 399/6 riding on Kunal Singh Rathore (156) and Mahipal Lomror's (117) centuries.



Resuming on 21 for no loss, Manipur batsmen showed some fight with Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam leading the charge with a determined half-century.



However, Rajasthan's bowlers, led by Choudhary and Khan, once kept striking at regular intervals and the match lasted just 55 overs on the penultimate day.



The bonus-point win took Rajasthan to the top of Group A standings with 16 points from four matches. Manipur have lost all four matches this season.



Vidarbha on top vs Jharkhand



Atharva Taide (138) and Dhruv Shorey's (113) second innings centuries put Vidarbha in command against hosts Jharkhand in Ranchi.



The duo's sterling centuries in a 265-run second wicket stand helped Vidarbha declare at a mammoth 374/9 with an overall lead of 428 runs.



In reply, Jharkhand were tottering at 51/3 with 429 runs in arrears at close on the penultimate day.



Brief Scores



At Ahmedabad: Manipur 159 and 198; 63 overs (Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam 55, Ronald Longjam 42; Arafat Khan 4/36, Aniket Choudhary 3/68). Rajasthan 399/6 declared. Rajasthan won by an innings and 42 runs. Points: Rajasthan 7, Manipur 0.



At Ranchi: Vidarbha 204 and 374/9 declared; 112 overs (Atharva Taide 138, Dhruv Shorey 113, Akshay Wadkar 51; Shahbaz Nadeem 6/69). Jharkhand 150 and 51/3; 16 overs (Nazim Siddiquie 24 batting). Jharkhand need 378 runs.



At Rohtak: Haryana 195 and 211/6; 67 overs (Nishant Sindhu 70, Ashok Menaria 59; Pradeep Dadhe 5/60). Maharahstra 194. Haryana lead by 212 runs.



At Delhi: Services 536/7 declared; 191 overs (Lovekesh Bansal 161, Shubham Rohilla 153, Arjun Sharma 101 not out; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/146). Saurashtra 154/2; 50.3 overs (Vishvaraj Jadeja 53, Kevin Jivrajani 52, Cheteshwar Pujara retired hurt 9). Saurashtra trail by 382 runs.



TN rout Chandigarh



Left-arm spinner Sai Kishore ran through the Chandigarh batting order with a superb five-wicket haul as Tamil Nadu recorded an innings and 293-run win in their Ranji Trophy Group C match in Coimbatore.



With Tamil Nadu taking a massive 499-run lead, Chandigarh, who were bowled out for 111 in their first innings, needed a spectacular effort with the bat but it was not to be as they were dismissed for 206 in 71 overs.



Two left-arm spinners -- Kishore (5/80) and Ajith Ram (3/42) -- trapped the batters in their web of spin to complement their batting colleagues, who had posted a mammoth 610 for four in their first innings.



Ankit Kaushik hit eight fours in his fighting 85-ball 50 but he was left stranded with wickets falling at regular intervals at the SNR College Cricket Ground.



With two wins and a draw, Tamil Nadu continued their sensational run, grabbing six points to top the group standing with 15 points. TN had defeated Railways by an innings and 129 runs in their previous match.



N Jagadeesan was adjudged the Player of the Match for his sensational 321 in the first innings.



Railways beat Gujarat by 184 runs



In Valsad, Karn Sharma led a disciplined bowling effort as Railways bowled out Gujarat for 159 in their second innings to register a 184-run win.



Starting day three at 110 for 2, Railways were all out for 228 in 61.5 overs in their second innings to set Gujarat a target of 344.



Manan Hingrajia top-scored with a 52-run knock with the help of seven boundaries, but he didn't get any support from the other batters, as they crumbled against a collective bowling effort by Railways.



Sharma (4/20) returned with a four-wicket haul, while yuvraj Singh (2/32), Himanshu Sangwan (2/49) accounted for two wickets each.



Brief scores:



In Coimbatore: Chandigarh 111 and 206 allout in 71 overs (Ankit Kaushik 50 not out; Sai Kishore 5/80) vs Tamil Nadu 610 for 4 declared (Narayan Jagadeesan 321, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 105, Baba Indrajith 123; Arpit Pannu 2/96)



In Valsad: Railways 313 and 228 allout in 61.5 overs (Vivek Singh 53, Suraj Ahuja 53) beat Gujarat 198 and 159 allout in 44.1 overs (Manan Hingrajia 52; Karn Sharma 4/20) by 184 runs.



In Agartala: Karnataka 241 and 151 allout in 51.3 overs () vs Tripura 200 allout in 80.5 overs and 59 for 3 in 24 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 26 not out; Vijaykumar Vyshak 1/13)



In Porvorim: Punjab 190 and 96 for 4 in 18.3 overs (Nehal Wadhera 49 not out; Heramb Parab 1/32) beat Goa 104 and 179 allout in in 46.3 overs (Deepraj Goankar 46; Prerit Dutta 5/48) by six wickets.