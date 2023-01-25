Ranji round-up: Padikkal's ton gives Karnataka lead

A round-up of Wednesday's play in the Ranji Trophy matches across the country.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu's players celebrate after Sandeep Warrier claimed wicket of Saurashtra's Sheldon Jackson during Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match, in Chennai, Wednesday. Photograph: PTI

Skipper Subhranshu Senapati scored a patient fifty but Ishan Porel and Pritam Chakraborty snapped three wickets each as Bengal dismissed Odisha for 265 in their first innings in the Ranji Trophy Group A match at the Eden Gardens.

Bengal reached 39 for 2 in 15 overs, with Abhimanyu Easwaran (14) and Pritam (7) at the crease at the draw of stumps.

Senapati hit a 127-ball 67, studded with nine hits to the boundary, but Odisha kept losing wickets at regular intervals at the other end.

The first to go was opener Shantanu Mishra (42), who could add just one run to his overnight score, becoming the Pritam’s first victim.

Rakesh Pattnaik was sent packing quickly by Ishan in the 42nd over, while G Poddar was a victim of Akash Ghatak, as Odisha lost half their side for 139 for 5.

Senapati added 45 with Rajesh Dhuper (15) before the latter was cleaned up by Ishan.

Prayash Singh and Senapati took them across the 200 mark before the former was back to the hut in 81st over.

Eight balls later, Senapati was removed by Pritam as they were 210 for 8.

Lower-order batters Pradhan (22), Sunil Roul (24) and Basant Mohanty (15 not out) then made useful contributions to take Odisha across the 250-mark.

At both Rohtak and Nadaun, play was suspended on the second day due to bad light without a ball being bowled.

Brief scores:

In Kolkata: Odisha 265 all out in 98 overs (Subhranshu Senapati 67, Shantanu Mishra 41; Ishan Porel 3/67, Pritam Chakraborty 3/59) vs Bengal 39 for 2 in 15 overs (Abhimanyu Easwaran 14; Sunil Roul 1/8).

In Rohtak: Haryana 158 for 6 in 53 overs (Kapil Hooda 42, Sumit Kumar 33 batting, Yuvraj Singh 34; Avneesh Sudha 5/45) vs Uttarakhand.

In Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 15 for no loss in 4.4 overs vs Uttar Pradesh.

At Baroda: Baroda 561 for 6 in 128 overs (Vishnu Solanki 179, Ninad Rathva 143, Atit Sheth 140 not out; Imliwati Lemtur 2/129) vs Nagaland 130 all out in 45.5 overs (Inakato Zhimomi 44; B Bhatt 5/40) and 19 for 3 in 7 overs (Mungkham Phom 14; Bhargav Bhatt 2/8).

Padikkal hundred helps Karnataka to 1st innings lead

Devdutt Padikkal scored a fine century to give Karnataka the first innings lead against Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy Group C match in Jamshedpur on Wednesday.

The southpaw scored 114 runs; his 175-ball knock was studded with seven boundaries and five sixes.

Resuming at the overnight score of 80 for 2, Karnataka added 220 runs before the spin duo of Shahbaz Nadeem (5/141) and Anukul Roy (3/66) dismissed them for 300 on the second day.

Besides Padikkal, wicketkeeper B S Sharath, who scored a 75-ball 60, was the other major contributor for Karnataka as the middle order struggled to put runs on the board.

Trailing by 136 runs, Jharkhand were 85 for 2 at the end of the second day.

Both their openers were back in the hut. While Kumar Deobrat scored 20 off 42 balls, Aryaman Sen was dismissed for a first ball duck by medium pacer Vasuki Koushik.

Brief scores:

In Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 164 all out and 85/2 in 28 overs (Kumar Suraj 34; Krishnappa Gowtham 1/21) vs Karnataka 300 all out in 89.1 overs (Devdutt Padikal 114, BR Sharath 60; Shahbaz Nadeem 5/141) and 85 for 2.

In Raipur: Chhattisgarh 531 for 9 decl. in 155 overs (Shashank Chandrakar 101, Harpreet Singh 96, Lakshay Garg 3/88) vs Goa 51 for 1 in 17 overs (Ishaan Gadekar 28 not out; Ravi Kiran 1/20.)

In Jodhpur: Services 178 and 181 for 2 in 60 overs (Ravi Chauhan 97; Aniket Choudhary 1/34) vs Rajasthan 136 all out in 45.4 overs (Y B Kothari 34; Pulkit Narang 5/39).

In Puducherry: Pondicherry 371 all out in 127.3 overs (Paras Dogra 159; Jalaj Saxena 5/75) vs Kerala 113 for 3 in 43 overs (Sachin Baby 30; Krishna Pandey 1/16).

Delhi skipper Dhull back among the runs against Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Young skipper Yash Dhull finally found some form going his way as Delhi posted 223 for 5 after bowling out Hyderabad for 355 in their Ranji Trophy Group B match.

Back to opening the innings after missing his team's historic win over traditional rivals Mumbai in the previous round, Dhull scored 72 runs off 74 balls on the second day of the elite group game as Delhi scored at over four runs an over.

IPL star Ayush Badoni was batting on an 85-ball 78 when stumps were drawn for the day.

It is some sort of redemption for the 20-year-old Dhull, whose nightmarish Ranji season got worse after the "sick" Delhi captain was ruled out of their clash against Mumbai last week.

Dhull's debut season though is a successful one; he has scored 820 runs, including four hundreds, at an average of 74.54.

Thanks to consistency, Dhull was named skipper of the Delhi Ranji team, which also includes 100-Test veteran Ishant Sharma and IPL star Nitish Rana, less than a year after he captained India Under-19 to the World Cup title triumph.

Resuming the day on 247 for 4, Hyderabad were helped by Rohit Rayudu's fine knock of 153. Rayudu was unbeaten on 90 overnight.

Seamers Harshit Rana and Divij Mehra picked up three wickets each for Delhi while Pranshu Vijayran and Hrithik Shokeen took two each.

At stumps, Delhi trailed the hosts by 132 runs.

Brief scores:

In Hyderabad: Hyderabad 355 all out in 124 overs (Rohit Rayudu 153, Chandan Sahani 67; Divij Mehra 3/45, Harshit Rana 3/63) vs Delhi 223/5 in 50 overs (Yash Dhull 72, Ayush Badoni 78 batting).

In Mumbai: Maharashtra 384 all out in 115 overs (Kedar Jadhav 128, Ashay Palkar 66, Saurabh Nawale 58; Mohit Avasthi 5/89, Shams Mulani 3/118) vs Mumbai 187/5 in 56.4 overs (Prasad Pawar 99 batting).

In Chennai: Tamil Nadu 324 all out in 142.4 overs (Baba Indrajith 66, Vijay Shankar 53, M Shahrukh Khan 50; Yuvrajsinh Dodiya 4/72, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 3/95) vs Saurashtra 92/3 in 35 overs.

In Vizianagaram: Assam 113 and 62/5 in 23 overs (Lalith Mohan 2/13) vs Andhra 361 all out in 112 overs (Karan Shinde not out 90, Hanuma Vihari 80, Abhishek Reddy 75; Swarupam Purkayastha 4/48)

MP make strong reply after Tripura post 362

Indore: Shubham Sharma hit an unbeaten fifty as Madhya Pradesh reached 98 for one after dismissing Tripura for 362 on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group D match.

Resuming at 239 for 6, Tripura added 96 runs for the loss of three wickets at lunch before eventually folding for 362 in 134.3 overs.

It was Abhijit Sarkar's 68-ball unbeaten 50 which kept Tripura ticking as they went past the 350-mark.

For MP, Anubhav Agarwal (3/64) and G Yadav (3/84) took three wickets apiece, Avesh Khan (2/92) claimed two and Kumar Kartikeya (1/64) and Mihir Hirwani (1/21) accounted for one each.

In reply, MP lost Himanshu Mantri (16) early as they were 28 for 1 in 9 overs at the tea break.

Shubham looked in good touch as he smashed seven boundaries in his unbeaten 91-ball innings.

At stumps, Yash Dubey and Shubhman were at the crease with MP still trailing by 264 runs.

Play was suspended on the second day in the match between Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir due to wet outfield.

Brief scores: Tripura 362 all out in 134.3 overs (Sridam Paul 72, Bikram Kumar Das 61, Abhijit Sarkar 50 not out; Abubhav Agarwal 3/64, Gourav Yadav 3/66) vs Madhya Pradesh 98 for one in 35 overs (Shubham Sharma 53; Rana Dutta 1/38).

In Ahmedabad: Railways 508 all out in 116.4 overs (Vivek Singh 97, Pratham Singh 96, Shivam Chaudhary 83, Upendra Yadav 79, Yuvraj Singh 50) vs Gujarat 188 for 9 in 56 overs (Hemang Patel 39; Himanshu Sangwan 4/64).

In Mohali: Vidarbha 88 for 2 in 31 over vs Punjab.

In Chandigarh: Chandigarh 18 for no loss in 6 overs vs J & K.