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Ranji Trophy: Rain denies Puducherry a chance against Madhya Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi October 21, 2026 22:00 IST 2 Minutes Read
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The Ranji Trophy Group A encounter between Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh concluded in a tame draw, with persistent rain washing out the final day's play and impacting the tournament standings.

Rajat Patidar

IMAGE: Madhya Pradesh took three points against Puducherry on the basis of a first-innings lead in the Ranji Trophy. Photograph: MP Cricket/Instagram

Key Points

  • The Ranji Trophy Group A match between Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh ended in a draw on Wednesday.
  • Persistent rain and overcast conditions prevented any play on the final day of the match.
  • Madhya Pradesh secured three points from the match by virtue of their first-innings lead.
  • Puducherry did not get an opportunity to bat on the final day, having resumed at 98 for one in their second innings.

The Ranji Trophy Group A match between Puducherry and Madhya Pradesh ended in a tame draw without a ball being bowled on the final day, with persistent rain and overcast conditions preventing play on Wednesday.

Match Outcome And Points

Madhya Pradesh took three points by virtue of their first-innings lead after posting 345 in reply to Puducherry's 177.

 

Puducherry, who resumed the final day at 98 for one in their second innings, did not get an opportunity to bat as the weather played spoilsport.

The other three Group A matches had concluded on Tuesday.

Brief Scores: Puducherry 177 and 98 for 1 in 38 overs (Neyan Shyam Kangayan 39, Ritesh Gudge 47). Madhya Pradesh 345.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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