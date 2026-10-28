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Parth Bhut scalps six as Saurashtra eye big win over Assam in Ranji Trophy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 28, 2026 22:00 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how left-arm spinner Parth Bhut's sensational six-wicket haul has put Saurashtra in a commanding position for their first outright Ranji Trophy win against Assam.

Parth Bhut

IMAGE: Parth Bhut wreaked havoc with a six-wicket haul as Saurashtra dominated Assam in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B tie in Rajkot on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Key Points

  • Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut claimed six wickets for just seven runs against Assam on Wednesday.
  • Saurashtra secured a crucial first-innings lead, scoring 387 in response to Assam's 281.
  • Hetvik Kotak (80), Prerak Mankad (76), and Arth Yadav (46 not out) were key contributors to Saurashtra's first innings total.
  • Assam ended day three at 65 for seven, trailing Saurashtra by 41 runs, with Sibsankar Roy showing some resistance.
  • Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also contributed with a wicket and 21 runs in the first innings.

Left-arm spinner Parth Bhut took six wickets for seven runs against Assam to put Saurashtra on course for their first outright win of the Ranji Trophy season in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Resuming the day at 156 for four, Saurashtra went on to take the first innings lead against Assam by accumulating 387 in response to the latter's 281 in the first essay in the Group B match.

 

Bhut reduced Assam to 65 for seven at stumps on day three. Assam now trail by 41 runs.

Saurashtra Dominate With Bat And Ball

For Saurashtra, Hetvik Kotak top-scored with 80 off 255 balls while Prerak Mankad made 76 off 92 balls. Number 10 batter Arth Yadav frustrated Assam with 46 not out off 77 balls.

In response, only Sibsankar Roy (32 batting) was able to show some resistance against the Saurashtra attack led by Bhut.

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took a wicket. He made 21 runs in the first innings.

Saurashtra had fetched three points from each of their first two games on the basis of first innings lead.

Brief scores:

At Rajkot: Assam 281 and 65/7 in 26 overs (Sibsankar Roy 32 batting; Parth Bhut 6/7) vs Saurashtra 387 all out in 131.4 overs (Hetvik Kotak 80 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 21; Mohit Thakur 4/126).

At Mysuru: Tripura 194 and 98/3 in 38 overs vs Karnataka 490/9 decl (Karun Nair 63, Rohan Patil 72, KV Aneesh 68; Abhijit Sarkar 3/59).

At Secunderabad: Punjab 431 all out and 57/0 in 24 overs vs Hyderabad 380 in 119.5 overs (Abhirath Reddy 97, Rahul Radesh 86; Emanjot Chahal 2/86, Vihaan Malhotra 4/15).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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