Ranji Trophy: Dogra's century helps J&K set Kerala stiff target

IMAGE: Paras Dogra's splendid knock of 132 guided Jammu and Kashmir to a big total in their second innings against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals on Tuesday. Photograph: Paras Dogra/Instagram

Skipper Paras Dogra led by example with a fine century to help Jammu and Kashmir set Kerala a stiff target of 399 on Day 4 of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final in Pune on Tuesday.



After Dogra made 132 to guide J&K to 399/9 in their second innings, Kerala reached 100/2 at stumps with Akshay Chandran and captain Sachin Baby unbeaten on 32 and 19 respectively, at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.



Medium pacer Yudhvir Singh (2/31) picked both the wickets in Kerala's second innings.



Rohan Kunnummal made a breezy 36 off 39 balls before getting caught by Kanhaiya Wadhawan for J&K's first breakthrough. He struck seven boundaries during his stay in the middle, but Shoun Roger (6) was dismissed cheaply to leave Kerala at 70/2.



Chandran, who faced 100 balls for his 32, in the company of Baby then saw off the remaining overs.



Kerala will enter the final day's play requiring 299

runs to pull off a miracle win.Jammu and Kashmir will, however, fancy their chances as they have the bowlers to put Kerala under pressure on a fifth day pitch and with plenty of runs to defend.Earlier in the day, Dogra, resuming on his overnight score of 73, went on to score an excellent hundred and found an able ally in Wadhawan, who chipped in with an invaluable 64 off 116 balls.Dogra hit 13 fours and two sixes during his innings, while Wadhawan found the fence five times.Once the 146-run fourth wicket partnership came to an end, Sahil Lotra made 59 off 77 balls, while Lone Nasir (28) and Yudhvir (27 not out) also made useful contributions to stretch their team's overall lead and compound Kerala's woes.

Pacer M D Nidheesh, who picked up six wickets in the first innings, was again the most successful bowler for Kerala with figures of 4/89 in 26 overs.



There were two wickets apiece for Nedumankuzhy Basil (2/100) and Aditya Sarwate (2/76).



Brief scores:



Jammu and Kashmir: 280 and 399/9 decl in 100.2 overs (Paras Dogra 132, Kanhaiya Wadhawan 64, Sahil Lotra 59; MD Nidheesh 4/89)



Kerala: 281 and 100/2 in 36 overs (Akshay Chandran 32 not out; Yudhvir Singh 2/31).