Ranji Trophy, Mumbai vs Hyderabad: Sarfaraz Khan slams fifth double century in first class cricket!

IMAGE: Sarfaraz Khan stroked a brilliant 227 from 219 balls, during Day 2 of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad on Friday. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association/Instagram

Key Points Sarfaraz Khan registered his fifth double century in first class cricket.

Sarfaraz raced to his double century from 206 balls.

Sarfaraz also went past the landmark of 5000 runs in first class cricket,.

Sarfaraz Khan continued his red-hot form in domestic cricket, as he smashed his fifth double century in first class cricket, during Day 2 of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy match against Hyderabad, on Friday.



The Mumbai batter dominated with the bat -- stroking a brilliant 227 from 219 balls, with nine sixes and 19 fours. He added 249 runs for the fourth wicket with captain Siddhesh Lad, who made 104, to power Mumbai to a huge 560 in their first innings at the Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium.



Sarfaraz brought up his double hundred from only 206 balls as he took the Hyderabad bowlers to the cleaners, including India pacer Mohammed Siraj, who was hit for 106 runs in 25 overs.



Sarfaraz was involved in another blazing partnership with Suved Parker (75) as the duo put on a quickfire stand of 154 from 134 balls for the sixth wicket to take Mumbai past 500.

Sarfaraz goes past 5000 runs in first class cricket

He also went past 5000 runs in first class cricket, averaging 63-plus in 61 matches with 17 centuries and 16 fifties.



Sarfaraz has been making a strong case for a comeback to the Indian Test team, with his consistent run with the bat in domestic cricket. He last played in a Test match in November 2024, against New Zealand at his home ground -- Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, despite scoring a century (150) in the first match of the series in Bangalore.



Sarfaraz's double hundred will serve as another reminder for the selectors, who have sidelined him since the last 15 months. India's next Test assignment is the two-Test series in Sri Lanka In August 2026.