Musheer Khan's all-round brilliance puts Mumbai in command

Musheer Khan showcased exceptional all-round performance in the Ranji Trophy, scoring a century and taking two vital wickets, as Mumbai asserted dominance over Haryana in their Elite Group D encounter.

IMAGE: Musheer Khan celebrates a wicket with his Mumbai team-mates during the Ranji Trophy match against Haryana on Tuesday. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Key Points Musheer Khan scored 109 runs and took two crucial wickets for Mumbai against Haryana.

Mumbai posted a first-innings total of 430, with Tanush Kotian adding an unbeaten 52.

Haryana reached 108 for two at stumps on day two, trailing Mumbai by 322 runs.

Musheer expressed dissatisfaction with his century, stating he should have converted it into a double hundred.

Musheer Khan provided two much-needed breakthroughs as Haryana reached 108 for two at stumps on day two in reply to Mumbai's 430 in their round three Elite Group D Ranji Trophy clash in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Musheer (9-3-28-2) accounted for both Haryana openers, skipper Ankit Kumar (35) and Himanshu Rana (27), who put on 61 runs for the first wicket. The visitors were trailing by 322 runs in the first innings at stumps.

Khan's Bowling Prowess

The left-arm spinner bowled with control and aggression, repeatedly creating chances, but had to settle for two wickets in the evening session.

After trapping Ankit leg-before, Musheer induced an outside edge off Rana's bat, which was sharply caught by Sarfaraz Khan at first slip.

"I have to play a supporting role to Shams (Mulani) and Tanush (Kotian). I try to bowl in the same areas and stop the flow of runs. I focus on bowling my stock ball as much as possible," the left-arm spinner told reporters after stumps on day two.

The opening partnership, however, would not have lasted as long had Divyaansh Saxena held on to a catch offered by Rana at third slip in the fifth over bowled by Tushar Deshpande, when Haryana were 17.

At stumps, Dheeru Singh was unbeaten on 23, with Nishant Sindhu on 17 at the other end.

Musheer Happy But Not Satisfied

IMAGE: Musheer Khan appeals for a wicket. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Musheer, who had scored 109 on the first day, said he should have gone on to score more.

"I am happy, but not satisfied. I could have easily scored a 200. This is our home ground and we know how to bat here. You are recognised as a batter in Mumbai cricket only if you convert your starts into hundreds. Fifties aren't good enough," he said.

Earlier, Kotian's unbeaten 52 helped Mumbai push their total to 430 after they lost wickets in a heap on the second morning. Kotian scored 52 not out off 96 balls, hitting four fours.

Overnight batter Sarfaraz was trapped leg-before by Sindhu for 40 (96 balls, 6 fours), while skipper Siddhesh Lad fell to Haryana pacer Aman Kumar for 33 after the hosts resumed at 290 for three.

Samant Jakhar was the pick of the visitors' bowlers, taking 3/41.

Meanwhile, former India captain Suryakumar Yadav was also present in the Mumbai dressing room at the BKC Ground in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Other Ranji Trophy Encounters

In Chennai, Tamil Nadu conceded a first-innings lead of 19 runs but fought back with the ball to reduce Railways to 107 for nine in their second innings, with the visitors leading by 126 runs overall.

R Sai Kishore took 4/38, while Jeganathan Hemchudeshan claimed 3/21.

Chandigarh piled up a massive 685 for five declared, riding on opener Nehal Pajni's 222 (349 balls; 24 fours, 2 sixes) and half-centuries from Manan Vohra (61), Arslan Khan (99), Akshit Rana (74) and Bhagmender Lather (50 not out) against Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh were steady in reply, reaching 49 without loss but still trailing by 636 runs in the first innings.

In Dehradun, hosts Uttarakhand conceded a first-innings lead of 78 runs after being bowled out for 194 in reply to Rajasthan's 272. Rajasthan were 39 for one at stumps, leading by 117 runs overall.

Brief Scores Summary

In Mumbai: Mumbai 430 in 130.3 overs (Angkrish Raghuvanshi 114, Musheer Khan 109, Tanush Kotian 52 not out; Samant Jakhar 3/41) vs Haryana 108/2 in 39 overs (Ankit Kumar 35; Musheer Khan 2/28).

In Chennai: Railways 184 & 107/9 in 51 overs (Sahab Singh 42; R Sai Kishore 4/38, Jeganathan Hemchudeshan 3/21) vs Tamil Nadu 165 in 63.1 overs (Baba Indrajith 59; Raj Choudhury 5/41, Toufik Mondal 4/48).

In Chandigarh: Chandigarh 685/5 declared in 161 overs (Nehal Pajni 222, Arjun Azad 146, Manan Vohra 61, Arslan Khan 99, Akshit Rana 74, Bhagmender Lather 50 not out; Mukul Negi 3/215) vs Himachal Pradesh 49/0 in 14 overs (Innesh Mahajan 24 not out, Shubham Arora 24 not out).

In Dehradun: Rajasthan 272 & 39/1 in 23 overs (Sachin Yadav 18 not out; Mayank Mishra 1/19) vs Uttarakhand 194 in 72 overs (Tejasvi Jaiswal 45; Kukna Ajay Singh 5/66).