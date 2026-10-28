Ranji Trophy: Musheer's Six-Wicket Haul Puts Mumbai In Command

Musheer Khan's exceptional all-round performance, featuring a century and a six-wicket haul, has put Mumbai in a commanding position against Haryana in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D encounter.

IMAGE: Musheer Khan appeals for a wicket during the Ranji Trophy match against Haryana. Photograph: MCA/Instagram

Key Points Musheer Khan achieved a rare double, scoring 109 runs and taking 6/85 against Haryana in the Ranji Trophy.

His six-wicket haul helped Mumbai bowl out Haryana for 270, securing a significant 160-run first innings lead.

Mumbai enforced the follow-on after their dominant first innings total of 430.

Nishant Sindhu was the lone fighter for Haryana, scoring an unbeaten 105.

Musheer Khan picked up a six-wicket haul as Mumbai bowled out Haryana for 270 on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC, Mumbai, on Wednesday.

Musheer, who made a century on Day 1, registered excellent figures of 6/85 to run through the Haryana batting line-up.

Mumbai's Dominant Lead

Mumbai, who made 430 in their first innings, took a huge 160-run first innings lead and imposed the follow-on.

Nishant Sindhu provided the sole resistance for Haryana with a resolute knock of 105 not out which helped Haryana go past the 250-run mark.

Khan's Bowling Prowess

The left-arm spinner, who accounted for both Haryana openers Ankit Kumar (35) and Himanshu Rana (27) on the second day, continued his wicket ways on Day 3.

He bowled Dheeru Singh for 45 to break the 94-run stand for the third wicket. Yashvardhan Dalal (10) and Parth Vats (6) were also sent packing by Musheer, who took the first five wickets to fall for Haryana.

Rare All-Round Feat

Musheer is only the sixth Mumbai all-rounder to achieve the double of a century and a five-wicket haul in the same match.

His spin partners Tanush Kotian (3/70) and Shams Mulani also got among the wickets as Haryana slipped from 238/5 to 239/8, losing three wickets for one run in the space of eight balls.

Musheer bagged his six wicket when he trapped Aman Kumar leg before wicket for a duck.

Musheer had excelled with the bat on the opening, hitting 109 to power Mumbai to a huge 430 in their first innings.

"I have to play a supporting role to Shams (Mulani) and Tanush (Kotian). I try to bowl in the same areas and stop the flow of runs. I focus on bowling my stock ball as much as possible," the left-arm spinner said after stumps on day two.