Ranji Trophy: Mumbai Fight Back Vs Karnataka; Nabi Takes 7 For J&K

Mumbai mounted a stunning comeback against Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final, seizing a crucial lead thanks to impressive bowling and a resilient batting partnership.

IMAGE: Mumbai pacer Mohit Avasthi celebrates a wicket during Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka on Saturday. Photograph: Mumbai Cricket Association/Instagram

Key Points Mumbai ended Day 2 with a 136-run lead, putting them in a strong position after Karnataka collapsed in their first innings.

Sudip Gharami's century rescued Bengal on Day 2 against Andhra.

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi claimed seven wickets against Madhya Pradesh.

Seasoned pacers Mohit Avasthi and Tushar Deshpande spearheaded a strong Mumbai comeback as they took a 136-run second-innings lead over Karnataka on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final, at the MCA-BKC ground in Mumbai on Saturday.

After suffering a dramatic batting collapse and being bowled out for just 120 on the opening day, Mumbai bounced back in style, courtesy of incisive spells from Avasthi (4/27) and Deshpande (4/33).

Resuming at 110 for two, Karnataka looked poised to secure a sizeable first-innings lead, with Mayank Agarwal leading the resistance with a fluent 92 off 134 balls.

However, Deshpande and Avasthi exploited the conditions superbly to trigger a dramatic collapse, as Karnataka lost eight wickets for just 63 runs.

Eight of their batters failed to reach double figures, and the side eventually settled for a slender 53-run first-innings lead after being bowled out for 173.

Mumbai's openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) and Akhil Herwadkar (33) responded aggressively, racing to 77 in just 12.2 overs to quickly erase the deficit.

However, the hosts suffered a brief setback as both openers fell in quick succession, with Herwadkar run out following a mix-up and Jaiswal stumped off Shreyas Gopal in the very next over.

Akash Anand (53 not out) and Musheer Khan (49) then steadied the innings with a crucial 112-run partnership, ensuring Mumbai tightened their grip on the contest.

Mumbai ended the day at 189 for 2.

Brief Scores:

Mumbai 120 & 189 for 2 in 52 overs (Akash Ananad 53 batting, Musheer Khan 49 batting; Shreyas Gopal 1/35.

Karnataka 173 all out in 47.1 overs (Mayank Agarwal 92; KL Rahul 28; Mohit Avasthi 4/27, Tushar Deshpande 4/33).

Auqib Nabi takes seven before MP hit back

Jammu & Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi made a blazing impact by scalding former champions Madhya Pradesh with a seven-wicket haul as his team took a first-innings lead on day two of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final, in Indore, on Saturday.



The 29-year-old pace bowler from remote Kreeri in Jammu & Kashmir returned superb figures of 7 for 40 as he single-handedly decimated Madhya Pradesh for 152, helping J&K take a 42-run first-innings lead against the former Ranji champions.



However, despite the lanky pacer's heroics, J&K still find themselves in a spot of bother, having slumped to 84 for 5 in their second innings -- an overall lead of just 126 in a low-scoring game heading into day three of the engrossing contest.



There was no doubt about the standout performer of the day as Nabi, still riding high after securing a multi-crore deal with Delhi Capitals for the IPL 2026, ran riot through the top and middle order, beginning his onslaught by dismissing Harsh Gawli (10) and Himanshu Mantri (0) in the 14th over.



Those two blows in the space of three deliveries left MP reeling at 2 for 34, which soon became 3 for 39 when left-arm pacer Sunil Kumar (3/47) shattered the stumps of Shubham Sharma, who managed just one run off 19 balls.



Auqib then removed MP skipper Rajat Patidar (10) and Venkatesh Iyer (22) to tighten the screws further.



He capped off his spell by dismissing Aryan Pandey and Ramveer Gurjar for ducks off successive deliveries in the 48th over, leaving Madhya Pradesh in complete disarray.



However, J&K's start to the second innings was equally disappointing as MP pace stalwart Kuldeep Sen (2/25), who had claimed a five-wicket haul in the first innings, struck back with a vengeance.



India all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer also made amends after going wicketless in the first innings, returning figures of 2 for 10 to reduce the opponents to 84 for 5 in 26 overs.



Madhya Pradesh, despite the disappointment of conceding the first-innings lead, are back in contention and will be eyeing an outright win if their batters perform better in the second essay.



Brief scores:

Jammu & Kashmir 194 and 4 for 5 in 26 overs (Kuldeep Sen 2/25, Venkatesh Iyer 2/10).

Madhya Pradesh 152 all out in 53.4 overs (Yash Dubey 58; Auqib Nabi 7/40, Sunil Kumar 3/47).

Gharami's hundred boosts Bengal on Day 2

Sudip Gharami finally displayed his true potential in a big game with an attritional century as Bengal reached 199 for 5 after an intriguing second day's play in the Ranji Trophy quarter-final against Andhra in Kalyani.



Andhra were bowled out for 295 in their first innings after starting the day at 264 for six with Mukesh Kumar (5/66) and Test specialist Akash Deep (4/79) polishing off the lower middle-order with an addition of 31 runs.



In reply, skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran's saga of not being able to make a significant impact in the knockout stages of the Ranji Trophy, continued as he made just one before Nitish Kumar Reddy, in his third over, dismissed him caught by Sk Rasheed in the slip cordon.



Easwaran has never crossed the 20-run mark in a quarter-final, semi-final or final of the Ranji Trophy, a reason he has never been considered good enough to be a part of the playing XI for the Indian team.



However, it was Gharami (112 not out), playing his 38th first-class game, took the centre-stage and shouldered the responsibility of keeping one end steady despite Bengal being reduced to 43 for 3 at one stage.



Along with lower-order batter Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal (20), he added 80 runs and the hallmark of his batting was footwork against spinners.



He wasn't afraid to play the conventional as well as paddle sweep against off-spinner Tripurana Vijay and left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar.



This was his seventh hundred in first-class cricket but perhaps the most important one.



Against seamers Reddy, KV Sashikanth, Kalidindi Raju and Kavuri Saiteja, he played some glorious drives through the covers.



Bengal were in a bit of bother after both Jaiswal and all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed ( 5) were out bowled by slow bowlers. In the case of Shahbaz, the delivery from Saurabh turned appreciably to uproot his off-stump.



Bengal were in a none too comfortable situation with scorecard reading 153 for 5 but Kolkata Maidan veteran Sumanta Gupta, who is playing his maiden first-class season at a ripe age of 35, gave Gharami company to remain unbeaten on 22.



The duo added 46 for the unbroken sixth wicket stand although their first job would be to score the remaining 97 runs, ensuring the first innings lead.



However with three days left, there is a high chance of an outright victory for either of the sides unless Bengal bat long in their first essay.



Brief Scores:



Andhra 1st Innings 295 (Ricky Bhui 83, Mukesh Kumar 5/66, Akash Deep 4/79).



Bengal 1st Innings 199 for 5 (Sudip Gharami 112 not out, Sumanta Gupta 22 not out).

Uttarakhand take crucial first-innings lead vs Jharkhand

Opener Avneesh Sudha, skipper Kunal Chandela and Jagadeesha Suchith struck assured and composed half-centuries as Uttarakhand took the crucial first-innings lead against Jharkhand, reaching 282 for 5 in their Ranji Trophy quarter-final in Jamshedpur.



After Jharkhand were dismissed for a paltry 235 on the opening day, Uttarakhand resumed day two at four without loss, curbing their attacking instincts and opting for sensible cricket to make their intentions clear from the outset.



Opener Avneesh Sudha showed determination in his 120-ball 64, playing the waiting game and scoring only off loose deliveries. Along with partner Bhupen Lalwani (24), he put on a 41-run stand before further consolidating the innings with skipper Kunal Chandela (68 off 112 balls), the pair adding 99 runs to frustrate the Jharkhand bowlers.



After the departures of the set batters, spin allrounder Jagadeesha Suchith (60 not out off 135 balls) and wicketkeeper-batter Saurabh Rawat (32 off 70 balls) dug in with a further 64-run partnership, helping Uttarakhand cruise past Jharkhand's first-innings total and secure a vital 47-run lead with five wickets still in hand.



Giving Jagadeesha company was Shashwat Dangwal (14 not out).



Uttarakhand will look to consolidate their lead on Sunday in the five-day contest and apply further pressure on the opponents, whose bowlers lacked incisiveness and bite and were also frustrated as Uttarakhand batters played with straight bats to the tougher deliveries and largely avoided aerial strokes.



None of the three half-centurions struck a single six, underlining their fortitude and determination to grind it out rather than throw away their wickets.



Brief scores:



Jharkhand 235 all out.



Uttarakhand 282 for 5 in 87 overs (Avneesh Sudha 64, Kunal Chandela 68).