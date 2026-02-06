Ranji Trophy: Mukesh Kumar's spells keep Bengal in contention against Andhra

Mukesh Kumar's crucial breakthroughs and late wickets helped Bengal claw back against Andhra, leaving their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal evenly poised after the first day's play.

IMAGE: For Bengal, Mukesh Kumar was the standout performer. Photograph: CAB/X

Key Points Mukesh Kumar's impressive bowling (3/50) helped Bengal restrict Andhra in their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash.

Ricky Bhui's resilient 83 anchored Andhra's innings after early wickets.

Bengal's pace trio of Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, and Mohammed Shami struck at crucial moments to keep the match balanced.

Late wickets from Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar shifted the momentum towards Bengal at the end of the first day.

Srikar Bharat (47) and Shaik Rasheed (46) provided solid starts for Andhra, but failed to convert them into bigger scores.

Bengal seized the momentum with two late strikes after Mukesh Kumar's incisive spells as honours were shared on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal against Andhra, who finished at 264 for six.

For much of the day Andhra appeared in control, but Bengal's pace trio of Mukesh, Akash Deep and Mohammed Shami struck at key intervals, with the hosts tightening the screws in the fag end to keep the contest evenly-poised.

For Bengal, Mukesh was the standout performer, returning 3/50 in 18 tidy overs, repeatedly giving crucial breakthroughs.

Used smartly in short bursts by skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran, the seamer removed three of Andhra's main batters -- Srikar Bharat (47), Shaik Rasheed (46) and India allrounder Nitish Kumar Reddy (33).

For Andhra, they lost two wickets in each session, yet kept rebuilding through useful stands.

After being let off on 38, Bharat dominated a brisk 58-run opening partnership before Mukesh had him caught by Shami.

Rasheed then looked fluent in a promising association with Bhui, but Mukesh struck immediately after lunch, drawing an edge to slip with a back-of-a-length away going delivery to deny him a half-century.

Bhui's Steady Innings and Bengal's Late Comeback

At 147/4, Andhra were wobbling before Bhui anchored the innings with patience, adding 108 runs for the fifth wicket with Nitish Kumar Reddy (33) to steady the visitors.

The pair seemed set to carry Andhra safely to stumps, but Bengal hit back under fading lights at the Bengal Cricket Academy.

On the last ball of the 77th over, Bhui was dismissed by Akash Deep (2/64), and three balls later Mukesh was in action, again dismissing Nitish.

Shami accounted for CR Gnaneshwar to have 1/38.

Brief Scores:

Andhra: 264 for 6 in 80 overs (Ricky Bhui 83, Srikar Bharat 47, Shaik Rasheed 46; Mukesh Kumar 3/50, Akash Deep 2/64) vs Bengal.