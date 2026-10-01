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KL Rahul, Prasidh Krishna named in Karnataka's Ranji Trophy opener vs Andhra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 01, 2026 20:24 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Star Indian cricketers K L Rahul and Prasidh Krishna are set to feature for Karnataka in their Ranji Trophy season opener, providing a significant boost to the state team ahead of the domestic tournament.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul featured in three matches for Karnataka in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season, tallying 457 runs. Photograph: BCCI/X

Key Points

  • K L Rahul and Prasidh Krishna included in Karnataka's Ranji Trophy squad for the season opener against Andhra.
  • Rahul's participation is aimed at preparing him for the upcoming Test tour to New Zealand.
  • Prasidh Krishna's involvement is uncertain due to a hamstring injury sustained during the ODI series against the Windies.
  • Ravichandran Smaran will captain the 15-member Karnataka squad, which also features a new coaching staff led by R Vinay Kumar.
  • The Karnataka State Cricket Association announced a new sponsorship partnership with KSTDC and KPTCL, unveiling a new team jersey.

India players K L Rahul and Prasidh Krishna were on Thursday included in Karnataka's squad for their Ranji Trophy season opener against Andhra to be played at Vijayawada from October 11.

National Stars Return For Ranji Challenge

Rahul is almost certain to play the game with the upcoming Test tour to New Zealand in mind, similar to the step adopted in the case of all-rounder Washington Sundar.

 

The BCCI on Thursday recalled Washington from India's T20I squad for the five-match series against the West Indies, so that the all-rounder can appear in a few Ranji Trophy matches for Tamil Nadu ahead of the trip to New Zealand.

India pacer Prasidh too has been named in the squad but his participation is a matter of conjecture after suffering a hamstring injury to get ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against the Windies.

      • Are We Killing Contest Between Ball & Bat?

New Leadership and Sponsorship For Karnataka

Karnataka, the last season's runners-up, will enter the field with a new set of coaches headed by former pacer R Vinay Kumar.

The 15-member squad will be led by promising batter Ravichandran Smaran, who will take over from Devdutt Padikkal.

His challenge will be to get the best out of a raw bowling attack which does not have seasoned Vysakh Vijaykumar and Vidwath Kaverappa, still recovering from respective niggles.

Meanwhile, Samit Dravid, son of legendary Rahul Dravid, is included in the state squad for the Col CK Nayudu Trophy match against Vidarbha at Alur in the outskirts of the city.

The Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Thursday inked a significant new partnership for the state cricket teams with the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation Limited (KSTDC) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL).

The partnership was formally announced at a special ceremony held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which also witnessed the unveiling of the new team jersey for the 2026-27 season.

Karnataka Ranji Trophy squad:

R Smaran (Captain), K L Rahul, Karun Nair, Mayank Agarwal, A Gautam, K V Aneesh, Shreyas Gopal, Kruthik Krishna, Shikhar Shetty, Prasidh Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Manvanth Kumar, L R Kumar, Ritesh Bhatkal, K L Shrijith.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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