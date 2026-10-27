Ranji Trophy: Fifties by Karun, Rohan, Aneesh give Karnataka lead against Tripura

Karnataka established a significant 103-run lead over Tripura on Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match, powered by resilient fifties from Karun Nair, Rohan Patil, and KV Aneesh, setting up an intriguing third day.

FILE IMAGE: Karun Nair scored 63 for Karnataka against Tripura in their Ranji Trophy Group B encounter in Mysuru on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Karnataka ended Day 2 of their Ranji Trophy match against Tripura at 297 for seven, leading by 103 runs.

Karun Nair (63), Rohan Patil (72), and KV Aneesh (68) scored crucial fifties for Karnataka.

Patil and Aneesh built an 82-run third-wicket partnership, followed by a 105-run stand between Aneesh and Karun.

Tripura staged a comeback, taking quick wickets to reduce Karnataka to 225 for five.

Aneeshwar Gautam's late contribution helped Karnataka extend their first-innings lead past 100 on Tuesday.

Fifties by Karun Nair, Rohan Patil and KV Aneesh helped Karnataka maintain their edge over a fighting Tripura on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Mysuru on Tuesday.

Resuming at their overnight score of 10 for one, Karnataka could not quite produce a dominant batting display, reaching 297 for seven at stumps.

Aneeshwar Gautam (33) and Manvanth Kumar (6) will look to carry Karnataka's innings forward on the third day.

Karnataka now lead by 103 runs and will look to add a few more to their total on day three to put Tripura under further pressure.

Key Partnerships Propel Karnataka's Score

For their position of relative comfort, Karnataka should thank veteran batter Karun (63 off 85 balls) and young batters Patil (72 off 130 balls) and KV Aneesh (68 off 142 balls).

After the early departure of nightwatchman Vyshak Vijaykumar, Patil and Aneesh added 82 runs for the third wicket as Karnataka made progress.

But Patil fell to Abhijit Sarkar, and Tripura sensed an opportunity.

Tripura Fight Back, Karnataka Extend Lead

However, Aneesh and Karun quickly dispelled those hopes with a solid 105-run stand for the fourth wicket.

Tripura then made a fine comeback, dismissing Karun to break the strong alliance. The visitors removed Aneesh two runs later as Karnataka slipped to 225 for five.

Karnataka were only 28 runs ahead at that stage, and Tripura further troubled the hosts by dismissing skipper Shreyas Gopal and KL Shrijith.

However, Gautam managed to add some useful runs towards the end of the day as Karnataka took their first-innings lead past 100.

Brief scores:

At Mysuru: Tripura 197 vs Karnataka 297/7 in 95 overs (Karun Nair 63, Rohan Patil 72, KV Aneesh 68; Abhijit Sarkar 3/59).

At Secunderabad: Punjab 431 all out in 124.5 overs (Salil Arora 151, Prabhsimran Singh 81, Ramandeep Singh 52; Chama Milind 4/79, Rakshan Readdi 3/80) vs Hyderabad 193/2 in 54 overs (Abhirath Reddy 97, Rahul Radesh 72 batting).

At Rajkot: Assam 281 vs Saurashtra 156/4 in 68 overs (Hetvik Kotak 65 batting, Ravindra Jadeja 21).

At Vijayawada: Andhra 231 all out vs Chhattisgarh 216/8 in 95 overs (Amandeep Khare 74 batting, Anuj Tiwary 34; T Vijay 3/73).