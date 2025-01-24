Ranji Trophy: J&K captain Dogra lashes out at umpires

IMAGE: Several controversial moments involving the umpires raised eyebrows during Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy match between Mumbai and Jammu and Kashmir in Mumbai on Friday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra expressed frustration with the umpiring standards during their Ranji Trophy match against defending champions Mumbai, claiming that if the officials had been a 'bit more attentive' then things might have turned out differently on Day 2.



The 40-year-old Dogra, a veteran of 140 first-class games playing his last season in domestic cricket, lamented persistent umpiring issues in domestic cricket.



On Day 2, several controversial moments involving the umpires raised eyebrows. Umpire Sundaram Ravi missed a clear nick despite Shreyas Iyer's edge being audible to everyone and was later confirmed in the replays.



He later adjudged Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane caught behind but the batter was recalled after he had crossed the boundary ropes. Umpire Ravi ruled Umar Nazir's delivery as a no-ball for overstepping but this time there was no replay to corroborate his call.



"What to say. This has been going on for years and

there's nothing much that we can do about it. Umpires are human after all and can make mistakes. But had they been a bit more attentive, it would have been fun," Dogra said at the end of play, in Mumbai on Friday."But it's part and parcel of the game. That's why they got DRS. It would have been a good experience to have DRS here, but we can't control it since there are 10-15 games happening simultaneously. So, it does not make any difference."After being reduced to 101/7 in their second innings, Mumbai rode on Shardul Thakur's (113 not out) unbeaten hundred to take their lead to 188 runs by the end of seconds day's play.The J&K skipper was all praise for Thakur's effort.

"Shardul played really well. The ball stopped moving, so that had an impact. That's when we tried doing something different and tried out bouncers, which did not work. It was one of the best innings (in domestic cricket) that I have seen," Dogra said.



He believes that if the target stays within 250-run mark, then his team have a chance of pushing for victory.



"You have to be patient. Still the wicket is playing out well, they are 188 runs ahead. We will have to bat well and I am hopeful. We scored 200 in the last innings and the wicket is getting better, so there's hope," he said.