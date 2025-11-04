Ranji Trophy: Jaiswal warms up for SA series with big hundred

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal's 156 off 174 balls against Rajasthan contained 18 boundaries and a six. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal warmed up nicely for the upcoming Test series against South Africa with his 16th first-class hundred that earned Mumbai a solitary point in their drawn Group D Ranji Trophy match against Rajasthan, in Jaipur, on Tuesday.

Rajasthan got three points courtesy their massive first innings lead of 363 runs after scoring 617 in their first essay riding on Deepak Hooda's magnificent 248.

Having scored only 254 in their first innings, Mumbai ended the third day's play at 89 for no loss in 22 overs.

They had to bat out the final day to save themselves from a humiliating innings defeat and Jaiswal, with a stylish 156 off 174 balls, ensured that players shook hands after the first two sessions.

Mumbai were 269 for 3 in 82 overs and it was virtually impossible for Rajasthan to get seven wickets on a placid track. On the final day, Rajasthan sent down 60 overs.

Jaiswal's innings had 18 fours and a six, and he added 149 runs for the opening wicket with Musheer Khan (63 off 115 balls). He was also associated in a 67-run stand for the third wicket with veteran Siddhesh Lad (19 not out).

Former skipper Ajinkya Rahane was stumped trying to hit left-arm spinner Kukna Ajay Singh.

Puducherry hold Delhi

Delhi's left-handed opening duo of Arpit Rana and Sanat Sangwan hit centuries and added a whopping 321 runs for the unbroken opening stand but it was of little consequence with Puducherry walking away with three points by virtue of their first-innings lead at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Puducherry scored 481 in their first innings after Delhi managed 294 batting first.

Delhi have now failed to record outright wins in both their home games and are currently placed fifth in the Group D table.

Hyderabad lead with 10 points while Mumbai with same number of points are placed second due to inferior net run-rate. Rajasthan (9 points) and Jammu and Kashmir (8 points) are in third and fourth position respectively.

Having conceded a 187-run first innings lead, Delhi went into the final day with 76 for no loss and it was expected that they would draw the game unless there is a batting collapse.

Rana hit his maiden hundred (170 off 275 balls) with 17 fours and two sixes while the dogged Sangwan managed 122 off 213 balls with nine fours. He had missed out on a hundred in the first essay by one run and made amends in the second innings.

With 568 runs in three games, Sangwan is now on top of the batting charts with three half-centuries (including 99), one century and one double ton in six completed innings.

However, both Rana and Sangwan would concede that they got some freebies during the 58 overs on the day as non-regular bowlers like Aman Khan, Anand Bais and Paras Ratnaparkhe sent down a number of overs on a dead track.

Brief scores:

In Jaipur: Mumbai 254 and 269/3 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 156, Musheer Khan 63, Kukna Ajay Singh 2/61) drew with Rajasthan 617. Points: Rajasthan 3; Mumbai 1.

In New Delhi: Delhi 294 and 321/0 (Arpit Rana 170 no, Sanat Sangwan 122 no) drew with Puducherry 481. Points: Delhi 1; Puducherry 3.

In Raipur: Jammu and Kashmir 394 drew with Chattisgarh 505/9 (Amandeep Khare 156, Aditya Sarwate 79, Vanshak Sharma 3/110). Points: Chattisgarh 3; J&K 1.

In Nadaun: Himachal Pradesh 318 and 303 lost to Hyderabad 278 and 347/6 (Abhirath Reddy 175 not out, Rahul Radesh 66) by 4 wickets. Points: Himachal Pradesh 0; Hyderabad 6.

Karnataka crush Kerala

Mohsin Khan claimed six wickets as a dominant Karnataka crushed last year's finalists Kerala by an innings and 164 runs in their Elite Group B contest, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala were shot out for 184 following-on as Mohsin, who returned a splendid 23.3-14-29-6, ran through their batting line-up with Karnataka completing a bonus-point victory.

Kerala entered the final day with the follow-on enforced on them and Karnataka still having a lead of 338 runs in the second innings, having piled up a huge 585/5 declared.

Vidwath Kaverappa removed opener Nidheesh MD (9) and No 3 Akshay Chandran (0) in quick succession to continue the plight for the home side, while Mohsin began by cleaning up Krishna Prasad for 33.

The left-arm spinner did not allow any of the Kerala batters to find their feet as he sent down more than half of his 23.3 overs as maidens.

Karnataka, who had bowled out Kerala for 238 in the first innings, walked away with seven points with their first win of the season after first two matches ended in draws.

India batter Karun Nair, who made 233 for Karnataka, was named the player-of-the-match.

Brief scores:

In Thiruvananthapuram: Karnataka 585/5 decl beat Kerala 238 and 184 all out (Krishna Prasad 33, Eden Apple Tom 39 not out; Vidwath Kaverappa 2/28, Mohsin Khan 6/29) by an innings and 164 runs. Points: Karnataka 7; Kerala 0.

In Indore: Madhya Pradesh 348/8 declared and 73/3 (Harsh Gawali 33; Nishunk Birla 2/21) drew with Chandigarh 310. Points: Madhya Pradesh 3; Chandigarh 1.

In Chandigarh: Punjab 325 and 179/4 (Harnoor Singh 49, Nehal Wadhera 55 not out, Ramandeep Singh 36 not out; Darshan Misal 2/57) drew with Goa 494/6 declared. Points: Goa 3; Punjab 1.

In Nashik: Saurashtra 394/5 decl (Harvik Desai 132, Jay Gohil 115, Arpit Vasavada 73 not out; Mukesh Choudhary 2/96) drew with Maharashtra 55/1 (Arshin Kulkarni 35 not out; Hiten Kanbi 1/6). Points: Saurashtra 1; Maharashtra 1.

Jharkhand rout Nagaland

Jharkhand inflicted a massive innings defeat on Nagaland to earn a bonus point as left-arm spinner Anukul Roy returned a career-best match haul of 13 wickets in their Elite Group A match in Ranchi.

A day after Roy grabbed a career-best innings haul of eight wickets (8/55) to dismiss Nagaland for 154 in response to Jharkhand's 510 for 8 declared, the 26-year-old ripped through the opponent's batting lineup in the second essay as well with 5/35 as they won by an innings and 196 runs.

Nagaland, who were asked to follow-on on and were reduced to 104 for 5 at stumps on day three, did not have the wherewithal to ward off a combative Jharkhand bowling attack.

Roy, who had started the demolition work on day three by taking two second-innings wickets with compatriot slow-bowler Manishi grabbing the other three, came back to finish off Nagaland's resistance in no time.

Brief scores:

In Ranchi: Jharkhand 510 for 8 decl beat Nagaland 154 all out & (f/o) 160 all out (Rongsen Jonathan 50, Manishi 4/62, Anukul Roy 5/35) by an innings and 196 runs. Points: Jharkhand 7; Nagaland 0

In Cuttack: Andhra 475 for 7 decl beat Odisha 151 all out & (f/o) 274 all out (Gourav Choudhury 80, Sandeep Pattnaik 63; Tripurana Vijay 3/89, Saurabh Kumar 47) by an innings and 50 runs. Points: Andhra 7; Odisha 0

In Vadodara: The match between Baroda and Uttar Pradesh was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

In Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu 291 & 233/6 (Baba Indrajith 77 not out; Praful Hinge 46) drew with Vidarbha 501 all out. Points: Vidarbha 3; Tamil Nadu 1

Haryana edge out Gujarat

Lower-order batters Parth Vats and Yashvardhan Dalal held their nerves after a dramatic batting collapse to help Haryana edge out Gujarat by four wickets on a spin-friendly fourth day pitch, in their Elite Group C match in Ahmedabad.

Chasing just 62 to grab six points at the Gujarat College Ground, Haryana were off to a disastrous start losing a couple of wickets with only two runs on board.

Both the openers -- Lakshay Dalal and skipper Ankit Kumar -- were back in the dressing room by the fourth over, paving the way for Mayank Shandilya (3) and Nishant Sindhu's (13) entry into the crease, but they also came a cropper.

Haryana were tottering at 43 for six in the 23rd over when wicketkeeper Yashvardhan (14 not out) joined Vats (13 not out) in the middle. The two kept their calm to add the remaining 19 runs and help Haryana eke out a close win, with an under-pressure Yashvardhan hitting two boundaries to get the job done.

Left-arm spinners Vishal Jayswal (3/23) and Siddharth Desai (2/25) inflicted the maximum damage on Haryana as they picked up five wickets between them, while India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi claimed one.

Gujarat, who started the day at overnight 113 for eight, were bowled out 137 in their second innings on a pitch that offered help to the spinners.

Off-spinner Nikhil Kashyap was the pick among bowlers for Gujarat with fine figures of 4/59 in 21.4 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for Shandilya, Sindhu, and Vats.

The bowlers' brilliant display helped Haryana secure a first-innings lead of 102-run lead while paving the way for an outright win against the 2016-17 champions.

Had Gujarat won the game, it would have been the lowest total defended by any side in the history of Ranji Trophy.

Brief scores:

In Ahmedabad: Gujarat 163 and 137 all out (Urvil Patel 44; Nikhil Kashyap 4/59) lost to Haryana 239 and 62/6 in 28 overs by 4 wickets. Points: Haryana 6; Gujarat 0.

In Agartala: Bengal 336 and 90 for three (Shahbaz Ahmed 51 not out) drew with Tripura 385 all out (Hanuma Vihari 141, Manisankar Murasingh 102 not out; Mohammed Kaif 4/79). Points: Tripura 3; Bengal 1.

In Guwahati: Railways 224 and 97 for one (Suraj Ahuja 57) drew with Assam 209 all out (Swarupam Purkayastha batting 121; Adarsh Singh 6/48). Points: Railways 3; Assam 1.

In Delhi: Uttarakhand 257 and 88 all out (Arjun Sharma 6/41, Vikas Yadav 4/22) beat Services 223 and 105 all out (Mayank Mishra 5/45) by 17 runs. Points: Uttarakhand 6; Services 0.