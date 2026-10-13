Ranji Trophy: Thyagarajann stars as Hyderabad Secure Innings Win Over Tripura

Hyderabad kicked off their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 campaign with a commanding innings and 40-run victory over Tripura, powered by exceptional bowling performances from Tanay Thyagarajan and Mohammad Siraj.

IMAGE: Tanay Thyagarajann picked 6 for 52 against Tripura. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanay Thyagarajann/Instagram

Key Points Hyderabad defeated Tripura by an innings and 40 runs on the third day of their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 Elite Group B match.

Pacers Tanay Thyagarajan and Mohammad Siraj were instrumental, sharing eight wickets in Tripura's second innings.

Thyagarajan claimed a six-wicket haul (6/52), while Siraj took two wickets for 19 runs.

Hyderabad earned a total of seven points, including a bonus point, from this opening victory.

Hyderabad will next face Andhra from October 18, while Tripura will play Assam.

Hyderabad started their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 campaign with an innings and 40-run win over Tripura on the third day of their Elite Group B match here on Tuesday.

Key Performances Secure Victory

Pacers Tanay Thyagarajan and Mohammad Siraj shared eight wickets between them as Hyderabad bundled out Tripura, overnight 99 for seven, for 120 in their second innings.

Hyderabad amassed seven points from the match, including a bonus point.

Thyagarajan was the destroyer-in-chief with a six-wicket haul (6/52) while India pacer Siraj ended up with two for 19 from nine overs.

Thyagarajan dismissed overnight batter Sentu Sarkar early in the first session and Tripura offered little fight thereafter.

Hyderabad will now face Andhra in the second match of the group from October 18, while Tripura will be up against Assam.

Brief scores: Tripura: 134 and 120 all out (Sridam Paul 25; Tanay Thyagarajan 6/52; Mohammad Siraj 2/19) lost to Hyderabad by an innings and 40 runs.