Ranji Trophy: How India's Big Names Fared on Day 1

India's top cricketers experienced a mixed bag of fortunes on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season, with Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja delivering impressive performances, while Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul struggled.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami celebrates with team-mates. Photograph: CAB/X

Key Points Mohammed Shami delivered a stellar performance, taking 4/30 for Bengal against Delhi, showcasing his form for a potential India return.

Ravindra Jadeja scored an unbeaten 72 for Saurashtra, guiding his team to a strong position of 308 for four at stumps.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was dismissed for a duck for Mumbai, while KL Rahul managed only four runs for Karnataka, both failing to make an impact.

Shubman Gill was absent from Punjab's opening fixture but is expected to feature in their second match.

Mohammed Shami stole the show with a four-wicket haul, while Ravindra Jadeja hit an unbeaten half-century as India's stars had contrasting outings on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy 2026-27 season on Sunday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul, however, had little to celebrate, falling for a duck and four respectively as their teams made a shaky start to the domestic first-class campaign.

Jaiswal, Rahul Fall Cheaply

Jaiswal's domestic campaign got off to a disappointing start as he was dismissed for a duck off 13 balls while opening the batting for Mumbai against Chandigarh.

The left-hander was looking to make the most of his return to domestic cricket after being named in India's ODI squad for the West Indies series, although he did not feature in any of the three matches.

He last turned out for India during their two-Test tour of Sri Lanka, scoring 77 runs across three innings.

Rahul also had little success, managing just four runs for Karnataka against Andhra.

Pacers Kavuri Saiteja and KV Sasikanth struck early to put Karnataka under pressure, with the visitors losing four wickets in the opening stages.

Rahul had arrived on the back of an impressive ODI series against the West Indies, where he struck an unbeaten 100 off 82 balls in his only innings.

Shami Shines With Four Wickets

Mohammed Shami delivered one of the standout performances of the day, returning figures of 4/30 as Bengal bowled Delhi out for 240 in 77.3 overs.

Making the most of the seaming conditions, Shami dismissed Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Hrithik Shokeen and Divij Mehra.

Shokeen top-scored for Delhi with 56 off 98 balls, but Bengal's disciplined attack prevented the hosts from building a bigger total.

Akash Deep chipped in with two wickets, while off-spinner Amir Ghani claimed three for 45. Mukesh Kumar picked up one wicket.

Shami's performance will be encouraging as the experienced pacer continues to push for a return to the Indian team.

Jadeja Leads Saurashtra's Charge

Ravindra Jadeja made a strong start to his Ranji Trophy campaign, scoring an unbeaten 72 to help Saurashtra reach 308 for four at stumps in Rajkot.

Jadeja shared the workload with Prerak Mankad, who was unbeaten on 92, as the pair helped their side finish the day in a commanding position.

Earlier, opener Chirag Jani had laid the foundation with a valuable 83, giving Saurashtra a solid platform to build on when play resumes on Monday.

Gill Misses Punjab's Opener

India captain Shubman Gill was absent from Punjab's opening-round match against Assam in New Chandigarh. Gill could feature in Punjab's second fixture against Chhattisgarh.