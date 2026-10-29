Dubey's Four-Wicket Haul Secures Innings Victory for Vidarbha

Left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey's stellar performance, securing four crucial wickets, propelled Vidarbha to a dominant innings and 27-run victory over Goa in their Ranji Trophy Group A encounter, solidifying their top position in the group.

IMAGE: Vidarbha's Rajneesh Gurbani celebrates with teammates after dismissing Goa's Snehal Kauthankar during the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, in Nagpur on Thursday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Harsh Dubey claimed four wickets (4/38) in Goa's second innings, playing a crucial role in Vidarbha's victory.

Vidarbha defeated Goa by an innings and 27 runs on the final day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match.

Manthan Khutkar was Goa's top-scorer with 70 runs in the second innings, but his efforts were not enough.

Dhruv Shorey's 168 and Akshay Wadkar's 63 had earlier helped Vidarbha declare their first innings at 442 for eight.

This victory marks Vidarbha's third consecutive win, placing them at the top of Group A with 18 points.

Resuming at 41 for one after being asked to follow on, Goa failed to recover as Dubey (4/38) dismissed top-scorer Manthan Khutkar (70). The victory was Vidarbha's third in as many matches, consolidating their position at the top of Group A with 18 points.

Vidarbha's Dominant First Innings

On Wednesday, seasoned batter Dhruv Shorey struck 168 as Vidarbha declared their first innings at 442 for eight to take a commanding lead of 222 runs. Danish Malewar contributed 56, while Akshay Wadkar made 63. Goa had been bowled out for 220 in their first innings.

Goa's Second Innings Struggle

In the second innings, Khutkar kept Goa's hopes alive with a 160-ball 70, hitting five sixes and four boundaries. Shivendra Bhujbal also put up a fight with a 79-ball 45, but the rest of the batting line-up failed to mount a challenge.

Match Summary

Brief Scores: Goa 220 and 195 all out in 76 overs (Manthan Khutkar 70; Harsh Dubey 4/38) lost to Vidarbha 442/8 declared in 134.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 168, Akshay Wadkar 63) by an innings and 27 runs.