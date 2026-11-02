Harsh Dubey's nine-wicket haul puts Vidarbha in command against MP on Ranji Trophy Day 1

Witness the dramatic opening day of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A clash where Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey delivered a sensational nine-wicket haul, leaving Madhya Pradesh struggling and setting the stage for an exciting second day.

IMAGE: Vidarbha's Harsh Dubey celebrates a wicket on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match against Madhya Pradesh at VCA Stadium in Nagpur on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Harsh Dubey claimed a sensational nine-wicket haul for 53 runs on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match.

Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for 209, with Atharva Mahajan top-scoring with 85 runs.

Vidarbha struggled in their first innings, ending the day at 56 for four, trailing by 153 runs.

Kumar Kartikeya took three wickets for Madhya Pradesh in Vidarbha's innings.

The match saw 14 wickets fall on a dramatic first day in Nagpur.

Spinner Harsh Dubey's sensational spell of nine for 53 headlined a dramatic opening day as 14 wickets fell in the Elite Group A Ranji Trophy clash between Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha, with the hosts struggling at 56 for four after bowling out the visitors for 209.

Dubey's Dominant Bowling Performance

Madhya Pradesh, who elected to bat, were bowled out in 66.1 overs on the first day, with Vidarbha's left-arm spinner Dubey returning excellent figures after bowling 23.1 overs.

Atharva Mahajan top-scored for Madhya Pradesh with a fighting 85 off 123 balls, striking five fours and three sixes, but found little support from the other batters as Dubey ran through the innings.

Saransh Jain made a useful 34 off 41 deliveries, while Avesh Khan remained unbeaten on 13. While Dubey accounted for nine wickets, Nachiket Bhute took the remaining wicket.

Vidarbha's Challenging Reply

In reply, Vidarbha also struggled against the Madhya Pradesh bowling attack and ended the day at 56 for four in 23 overs, trailing by 153 runs.

Skipper Akshay Wadkar was unbeaten on nine, while Dhruv Shorey was holding one end up with an unbeaten 21 off 56 balls.

Left-arm spinner Kumar Kartikeya led Madhya Pradesh's response with three wickets for 23 runs in eight overs, while Avesh picked up one wicket.

With six wickets remaining, Vidarbha will look to reduce the deficit on the second day.

Brief scores:

At Nagpur: Madhya Pradesh 1st innings: 209 all out in 66.1 overs (Atharva Mahajan 85; Harsh Dubey 9/53) vs Vidarbha 1st innings: 56/4 in 23 overs (Kumar Kartikeya 3/23).

At Kanpur: Baroda 1st innings: 269/6 in 87 overs (Dhruv Patel 124; Karan Sharma 3/39) vs Uttar Pradesh.

At Panaji: Goa 1st innings: 288/6 in 87 overs (Snehal Kauthankar 116, Abhinav Tejrana 73) vs Bihar.

At Srinagar: Puducherry 1st innings: 261/6 in 77 overs (Neyan Shyam Kangayan 70, Mohit Kale 73, Ankit Sharma 45; Sunil Kumar 3/59).