Ranji Trophy: Bengal bowlers seal 60-run victory over Services in low-scoring contest

Bengal secured a decisive 60-run victory over Services in the Ranji Trophy Group C match on Tuesday, while Delhi and Maharashtra also showcased dominant performances in their respective fixtures.

IMAGE: Former champions Bengal began their Ranji Trophy 2026-27 campaign with two wins on the trot. Photograph: CAB/X

Key Points Bengal defeated Services by 60 runs in a low-scoring Ranji Trophy Group C encounter on Tuesday, with Pradipta Pramanik taking 4/48.

Delhi declared their first innings at 648 for six, leading Gujarat by 285 runs, with Manan Hingrajia scoring 108 not out for Gujarat.

Maharashtra took a substantial 358-run first-innings lead against Jharkhand, bolstered by centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad (101 not out), Ankit Bawne (169 not out), and Digvijay Patil (148).

Opener Nitin Tanwar was the only Services batter to provide some resistance with a gritty 49, while Shahbaz Ahmed claimed three wickets for Bengal.

Maharashtra had resumed the third day's play at 403 for five, with Gaikwad and Bawne extending their strong performances.

Bengal recorded a commanding 60-run victory over Services in a Group C match of the Ranji Trophy in New Delhi on Tuesday.

After setting a target of 209 in a low-scoring game at the Palam A Ground, Pradipta Pramanik's 4/48 helped Bengal bowl Services out for 148 in the second innings for a 60-run win.

In a contest in which neither side could cross the 200-run mark, Bengal's first-innings total of 184 remained the highest.

Opener Nitin Tanwar was the only Services batter to provide some resistance with a gritty 49, but his was one of the three wickets snaffled by Shahbaz Ahmed. Aamir Ghani took 2/40.

Delhi Dominate Gujarat

At the other Air Force Ground in Palam, Gujarat were behind by another 285 runs in the first innings as Delhi eyed taking a lead to gain vital points.

Delhi had declared their first innings at a mammoth 648 for six, and in reply, Gujarat reached 363 for five with Manan Hingrajia batting on 108 and Chitan Gaja on 41 not out.

Hingrajia faced 274 balls and hit 12 fours and a six to reach 108 not out.

Maharashtra Build Huge Lead Vs Jharkhand

In Pune, hosts Maharashtra took a huge first-innings lead of 358 runs in the first innings after declaring at 527/5. Jharkhand reached 130 for one in their second essay, trailing by 228 runs.

Maharashtra were bolstered by centuries from India batter Ruturaj Gaikwad (101 not out), Ankit Bawne (169 not out), and Digvijay Patil (148) as they made a strong reply to Jharkhand's total of 169 in the first innings.

Maharashtra had resumed the third day's play at 403 for five. Ruturaj struck 101 not out from 172 balls with six fours and a six, while Bawne reached 169 not out from 358 balls with 13 fours.

Earlier on Day 2, Patil had made a fine 244-ball 148 with 18 fours and two sixes.

Brief scores:

In New Delhi: Bengal 184 & 146 beat Services 122 & 148 in 68.5 overs (Nitin Tanwar 49; Pradipta Pramanik 4/48, Shahbaz Ahmed 3/44) by 60 runs. Points: Bengal 6, Services 0.

In New Delhi: Delhi 648/6 declared lead Gujarat 363/5 in 120 overs (Manan Hingrajia 108 not out, Jaymeet Patel 72, Chintan Gaja 41 not out; Hrithik Shokeen 3/94) by 285 runs.

In Pune: Jharkhand 169 & 130/1 in 47 overs (Shikhar Mohan 74 not out, Utkarsh Singh 45 not out; Pradeep Dadhe 1/19) trail Maharashtra 527/5 declared in 150 overs (Sachin Dhas 58, Digvijay Patil 148, Ankit Bawne 169 not out, Ruturaj Gaikwad 101 not out; Sahil Raj 1/75) by 228 runs.