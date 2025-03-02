HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Vidarbha lead Kerala by 351 runs, set for 3rd Ranji crown

Vidarbha lead Kerala by 351 runs, set for 3rd Ranji crown

March 02, 2025 12:42 IST

Vidarbha were well on course to winning their third Ranji Trophy crown with Akshay Karnewar (24) and Darshan Nalkande (8) unbeaten at the lunch break on the final day of the match.

Vidarbha extended their overall lead to 351 runs by lunch on the final day of the Ranji Trophy final against Kerala to inch closer to their third title in Nagpur on Sunday.

They previously won the title in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Riding on Karun Nair's 135, Vidarbha reached 314 for 7 in their second innings, batting out the morning session of the final day without setting a target.

 

Akshay Karnewar (24) and Darshan Nalkande (8) were at the crease at the break.

Having taken a 37-run first-innings lead after dismissing first-time finalists Kerala for 342, Vidarbha are poised to win on the basis of the first-innings advantage.

Left-arm spinner Aditya Sarwate (3/75 from 39 overs) struck twice in the session, removing overnight centurion Nair (135) and skipper Akshay Wadkar (25 off 108 balls, 2x4s).

Nair could only add three runs before being stumped. His 295-ball knock featured 10 fours and two sixes, marking his ninth century across formats in this domestic season.

Sarwate then dismissed Wadkar for his third wicket.

