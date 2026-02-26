Ranji Trophy Final, Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: Prasidh Krishna takes 5 as J&K lose early wickets on Day 3

IMAGE: Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna celebrates a wicket during the Ranji Trophy final against Jammu and Kashmir in Hubbali. Photograph: Karnataka State Cricket Association/Instagram

Key Points Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna completed his five-wicket haul on Day 3.

Shubham Pundir top-scored for Jammu and Kashmir with a fine knock of 121.

Paras Dogra, Abdul Samad, Kanhaiya Wadhawan and Sahil Lotra scored half-centuries to power J&K to a huge first innings total.

Prasidh Krishna claimed two early wickets to complete a five-wicket haul as Karnataka fought back on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final against Jammu and Kashmir in Hubbali on Thursday.

Pacer Krishna struck in the fifth over of the day when he dismissed Abid Mushtaq for 28, who top edged the pull shot and was caught at mid-on. In his next over, he got the wicket of Auqib Nabi, who misjudged the length completely as he ended up fending at a length ball to be caught behind for 2.

Krishna toiled hard to take 5/96 in 33 overs as Jammu and Kashmir were reduced to 543/8 in 163 overs.

Sahil Lotra continued to hold one end up with a gusty innings of 63 from 107 balls as J&K look to get past the 600-run mark.

On Day 2, Skipper Paras Dogra made a gutsy 70 but his head-butting of Karnataka substitute KV Aneesh overshadowed an otherwise solid batting performance from Jammu and Kashmir, who reached 527 for 6 at stumps on the second day.

The J&K batting line-up all fired in unison. Shubham Pundir led the way with a fine knock of 121, while Dogra (70), Abdul Samad (61), Kanhaiya Wadhawan (70) and Lotra hit fine half-centuries to make the Karnataka toil hard for the first two days.