Ranji Trophy Final, Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir: CM Omar Abdullah In Hubbali To Celebrate J&K's Ranji Glory!

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah watches the Ranji Trophy final at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubbali on Saturday. Photograph: Omar Abdullah/X

Key Points Jammu and Kashmir are on course to win their first Ranji Trophy title.

Opener Qamran Iqbal stroked a century as Jammu and Kashmir continued to pile on the runs on Day 5.

Auqib Nabi took his seventh five-wicket haul (5/54) of the season as J&K bowled out Karnataka for 293, grabbing an decisive first-innings lead of 291 runs.

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah cheered from the stands KSCA Cricket Ground in Hubbali on Saturday as the J&K cricket team inched closer to a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title, on the fifth and final day of the final against Karnataka.



Jammu and Kashmir are on course to be crowned Ranji Trophy champions for the first time since making their debut 67 years ago.



Qamran Iqbal hit an unbeaten century as Jammu and Kashmir piled on the runs to inch closer to a historic maiden Ranji Trophy title. Sahil Lotra made 80 -- his second fifty of the game -- as J&K piled on the runs to continue their stranglehold of the title clash.





'In Hubballi to cheer the J&K cricket team as they seal a historic win. There hasn’t been a day over the 5 day final that the team hasn’t dominated the opposition,' Abdullah tweeted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir were sitting pretty on 285/4 at the lunch break on Day 5, stretching their overall lead to 576 runs -- needing to play out the last two sessions to seal the title.