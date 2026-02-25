HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ranji Trophy Final: J&K lose 2 wkts, Karnataka fight back

February 25, 2026 10:45 IST

Prasidh Krishna

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna got rid of the well-set Abdul Samad. Photograph: Karnataka Cricket Association/Instagram

Karnataka clawed their way back into the Day 2 of Ranji Trophy final with two timely strikes against Jammu and Kashmir with the second new ball in Hubballi on Wednesday.

 

Just when Jammu and Kashmir looked settled, Shubham Pundir’s impressive stay ended on 121. Trying to flick a full delivery from Vidyadhar Patil, he mistimed it and offered a simple catch at mid-wicket, closing a knock that had firmly held the innings together.

The breakthrough lifted Karnataka, and another wicket soon followed. Prasidh Krishna then got rid of the well-set Abdul Samad for 61 as Jammu and Kashmir briefly lost momentum. The quick double strike slowed the scoring and gave Karnataka a much-needed boost at a crucial stage of the contest.

Jammu and Kashmir moved from an overnight 284-2 to 326-4 after 101 overs.

