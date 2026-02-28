Ranji Trophy final: Jammu & Kashmir on the brink of history

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir players celebrate the fall of a wicket during a Ranji Trophy match. Photograph: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir are well-poised to be crowned Ranji Trophy champions for the first time. Since making their tournament debut 67 years ago they go into the concluding day of the five-day final against Karnataka, in Hubballi on Saturday, with an overall lead of 477 runs.

That was possible after pacer Auqib Nabi and opener Qamran Iqbal blended their skills to place the Paras Dogra-led side in prime position.

Iqbal (94 not out) posted his seventh first-class fifty as Jammu and Kashmir reached 186 for 4 at stumps in their second innings.

In the earlier part Friday, Nabi took his seventh five-wicket haul (5/54) of the season as J&K bowled out Karnataka for 293, grabbing a first innings lead of 291 runs.

Karnataka's innings revolved around a valiant 160 off 266 balls by former skipper Mayank Agarwal but in the context of the match the knock was rather insignificant.

Nabi was the primary reason behind confining Agarwal's fine hundred to the shade. The J&K pacer was in his elements once Karnataka resumed from overnight 220 for five.

Overhauling J&K's 584 was out of bounds, but Karnataka's realistic hope was to whittle down the deficit as much as possible and then try to chase a reasonable target in the fourth innings.