HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » Cricket » Ranji Trophy final: Jammu & Kashmir on the brink of history

Ranji Trophy final: Jammu & Kashmir on the brink of history

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

February 28, 2026 09:37 IST

x

Jammu and Kashmir players celebrate the fall of a wicket during a Ranji Trophy match.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir players celebrate the fall of a wicket during a Ranji Trophy match. Photograph: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir are well-poised to be crowned Ranji Trophy champions for the first time. Since making their tournament debut 67 years ago they go into the concluding day of the five-day final against Karnataka, in Hubballi on Saturday, with an overall lead of 477 runs.

That was possible after pacer Auqib Nabi and opener Qamran Iqbal blended their skills to place the Paras Dogra-led side in prime position.

 

Iqbal (94 not out) posted his seventh first-class fifty as Jammu and Kashmir reached 186 for 4 at stumps in their second innings.

In the earlier part Friday, Nabi took his seventh five-wicket haul (5/54) of the season as J&K bowled out Karnataka for 293, grabbing a first innings lead of 291 runs.

Karnataka's innings revolved around a valiant 160 off 266 balls by former skipper Mayank Agarwal but in the context of the match the knock was rather insignificant.

Nabi was the primary reason behind confining Agarwal's fine hundred to the shade. The J&K pacer was in his elements once Karnataka resumed from overnight 220 for five.

Overhauling J&K's 584 was out of bounds, but Karnataka's realistic hope was to whittle down the deficit as much as possible and then try to chase a reasonable target in the fourth innings.

Share:

RELATED STORIES

From Two Grounds to Ranji Glory: J&K's Journey to the Top
From Two Grounds to Ranji Glory: J&K's Journey to the Top
Will India Field Rinku For Windies Game?
Will India Field Rinku For Windies Game?
'Discipline Is Main Thing': Lotra on J&K's Run to Final
'Discipline Is Main Thing': Lotra on J&K's Run to Final
Nabi's Five-For Puts J&K on Brink of Historic Ranji Glory
Nabi's Five-For Puts J&K on Brink of Historic Ranji Glory
7th Fifer, 60 Wickets: Auqib Storms Into India Reckoning
7th Fifer, 60 Wickets: Auqib Storms Into India Reckoning

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

8 Gorgeous Cities Built On Canals

webstory image 3

5 Revolutions That Overthrew Governments

VIDEOS

Vayu Shakti: IAF Unleashes Full Air Dominance with Tejas, Rafale, Sukhoi, and Apache3:16

Vayu Shakti: IAF Unleashes Full Air Dominance with Tejas,...

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita & amp kids1:05

Watch: Teary Kejriwal's emotional moment with wife Sunita...

Devotees play with colours at Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan2:13

Devotees play with colours at Banke Bihari temple in...

T20 World Cup 2026

T20 World Cup 2026

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO