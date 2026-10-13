Ranji Trophy Group C: Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, Maharashtra in tight spots

Get the latest updates from the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C matches on Day 3, as Delhi, Kerala, Odisha, and Maharashtra navigate challenging positions with crucial performances from key players.

IMAGE: Akash Deep struck early as Delhi lost two quick wickets in the second innings of their Group C Ranji Trophy match against Bengal, in Kalyani on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Delhi ended Day 3 trailing Bengal by 88 runs in Kalyani, with Bengal posting a strong total of 429.

Kerala is still 318 runs behind Jharkhand in their first innings, with only four wickets remaining, indicating a likely draw.

Gujarat secured a 115-run first-innings lead against Odisha, who now hold a slim four-run advantage in their second innings with six wickets left.

Maharashtra established a 172-run lead over Services by stumps on Tuesday, despite a challenging start to their second innings where five batters were dismissed in single digits.

Centuries from Sudip Kumar Gharami (133) and Abhishek Porel (149) were crucial for Bengal's strong first-innings total.

Delhi were placed at 101 for three, still 88 runs behind Bengal, at stumps on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match in Kalyani on Tuesday.

Pacers Akash Deep and Mukesh Kumar struck once each, while Yash Dhull was forced to retire hurt, leaving the visitors needing a strong batting display on the final day. Bengal had earlier posted 429 in their only innings, a lead of 189 runs.

Resuming at 304 for three, Bengal were bowled out for 429 on the back of centuries from Sudip Kumar Gharami (133) and Abhishek Porel (149), with Sumanta Gupta chipping in with 50.

Ayush Badoni was the pick of the Delhi bowlers, returning 5/43 in 18 overs, while Navdeep Saini and Divij Mehra took two wickets each.

In their second innings, Delhi were steadied by skipper Badoni (24 not out) and Anuj Rawat (25 not out) after slipping to 59 for three at one stage.

Jharkhand Eye 3 Points vs Kerala

In another Group C match, Kerala still trailed Jharkhand by 318 runs in the first innings with four wickets in hand, as the hosts closed in on three points from a likely draw at the Keenan Stadium.

Jharkhand had posted a massive 587, and in reply Kerala were 269 for six. Abhishek Nair led the response with a solid 126 (204 balls, 10 fours, 5 sixes), but no other Kerala batter converted a start.

Gujarat Seize Control over Odisha

Gujarat were in command against Odisha in Ahmedabad after taking a first-innings lead of 115 runs, with one day's play left.

Resuming at 205 for two, Gujarat were bowled out for 439 in reply to Odisha's 324. Vedant Trivedi struck 108 off 171 balls (13 fours, 1 six), while Aarya Desai (94) and Urvil Patel (85) both fell short of three figures. Harshal Patel chipped in with a late 60 off 92 balls, including five fours and four sixes.

In their second innings, Odisha were 119 for four, a slender lead of four runs with six wickets in hand.

Maharashtra Collapse vs Services

At the Airforce Complex Ground in Palam, Maharashtra led Services by 172 runs with five wickets in hand.

Maharashtra had bowled out Services for 227 after posting 333, taking a first-innings lead of 106. They made a poor start to their second innings, with India opener Prithvi Shaw falling for 7, and all five batters dismissed were out in single digits.

Ankit Bawne (32 not out) and Saurabh Nawale (12 not out) steadied the innings, leaving Maharashtra at 66 for five.

Brief Scores:

In Kalyani: Delhi 240 & 101/3 in 45 overs (Ayush Badoni 24 not out) trail Bengal 429 in 112 overs (Sudip Kumar Gharami 133, Abhishek Porel 149; Ayush Badoni 5/43) by 88 runs.

In Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 587 lead Kerala 269/6 in 90 overs (Abhishek Nair 126; Utkarsh Singh 3/54) by 318 runs.

In Ahmedabad: Odisha 324 & 119/4 in 30 overs (Sandeep Pattnaik 41 not out, Ninad Rathwa 53; Arzan Nagwaswalla 3/18) lead Gujarat 439 in 106.4 overs (Aarya Desai 94, Vedant Trivedi 108, Urvil Patel 85, Harshal Patel 60; Badal Biswal 5/118) by 4 runs.

In Delhi: Maharashtra 333 & 66/5 in 28 overs (Ankit Bawne 32 not out; Arjun Sharma 4/30) lead Services 227 in 93.2 overs (Nitin Tanwar 61; Hitesh Walunj 5/51) by 172 runs.