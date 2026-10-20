Ranji Trophy round 2: Vidarbha edge past Jammu and Kashmir; Uttar Pradesh, Baroda win

Baroda, Vidarbha, and Uttar Pradesh clinched crucial victories in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C on Tuesday, showcasing dominant performances and thrilling finishes in Indian domestic cricket.

IMAGE: Aryan Juyal played a pivotal role in Uttar Pradesh' comfortable victory over Goa, making 74 off 143 balls. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Baroda achieved a dominant 10-wicket victory over Bihar in Vadodara on Tuesday, with Bhargav Bhatt taking six wickets.

Vidarbha secured a thrilling three-wicket win against defending champions Jammu and Kashmir in Srinagar, successfully chasing a paltry target.

Uttar Pradesh defeated Goa by 68 runs in Kanpur, largely due to Kartik Yadav's five-wicket haul.

Aryan Juyal contributed 74 runs for Uttar Pradesh, setting a target of 236 for Goa.

Harsh Dubey's unbeaten 22 was crucial for Vidarbha in their chase against Jammu and Kashmir.

Baroda, Vidarbha, and Uttar Pradesh recorded successive wins in round two of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group C on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Secure Crucial Win

Resuming the day at 102 for four, Uttar Pradesh were bowled out for 197 in 58.4 overs with Aryan Juyal making 74 off 143 balls, setting Goa a target of 236.

Kartik Yadav took a five-wicket haul as Uttar Pradesh shot out Goa for 167 to secure a 68-run win in Kanpur.

Vidarbha's Thrilling Victory

In Srinagar, Vidarbha scripted a thrilling three-wicket win over the defending champions Jammu and Kashmir.

Chasing a paltry 79, Vidarbha lost seven wickets before getting over the line.

Jammu and Kashmir reduced the visitors to 55 for seven before India all-rounder Harsh Dubey (22 not out off 40) got the job done alongside Nachiket Bhute (13 not out off 7).

Baroda Dominate Bihar

In Vadodara, hosts Baroda completed a dominant 10-wicket win over Bihar.

The home team bowled Bihar out for 251 in their second innings, leaving them with only two runs to chase. Bhargav Bhatt was the star for Baroda in the second innings, snaring six wickets for 53 runs in 29 overs.

Mangal Mahrour scored a fine 138 at the top of the order for Bihar, but his team could not compete in the game.

Brief scores:

In Vadodara: Bihar 166 and 251 (Mangal Mahrour 138; Bhargav Bhatt 6/53). Baroda 416 and 4/0. Baroda won by 10 wickets.

In Kanpur: UP 202 and 197. Goa 164 and 167 (Suyash Prabhudesai 72; Kartik Yadav 5/37). UP won by 68 runs.

In Srinagar: J&K 260 and 123. Vidarbha 305 and 81/7 (Harsh Dubey 22 not out; Sunil Kumar 4/30). Vidarbha win by three wickets.