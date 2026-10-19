Ranji Trophy: Juyal, Patidar, Samarth centuries headline Day 2 action

Day 2 of the Ranji Trophy saw stellar performances from Aryan Juyal, Rajat Patidar, and Ravikumar Samarth, whose crucial innings helped their respective teams gain significant advantages in their matches.

IMAGE: Aryan Juyal's Half-Century Rescued UP After Two Early Ducks. Photograph: Aryan Juyal/Instagram

Key Points Uttar Pradesh's captain Aryan Juyal scored an unbeaten 60, helping his team recover from an early collapse and extend their lead against Goa to 140 runs.

Leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari took a five-wicket haul (5/45) for Uttar Pradesh, contributing significantly to bowling out Goa for 164 in their first innings.

Rajat Patidar's unbeaten century (107*) anchored Madhya Pradesh to a 125-run first-innings lead over Puducherry.

Ravikumar Samarth's 133 for Vidarbha kept them in contention against Jammu & Kashmir, falling just seven runs short of the hosts' first-innings total.

Priyanshu Moliya's 132 helped Baroda amass 416, securing a commanding 250-run first-innings lead against Bihar.

Uttar Pradesh recovered from a shaky start in their second innings to reach 102 for four against Goa at stumps on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group A match, extending their overall lead to 140 runs after bowling out the visitors for 164, in Kanpur on Monday.

Goa resumed the day at 43 for no loss but leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari (5/45) returned a five-wicket haul to help UP take a 38-run lead.

Juyal Steadies UP's Innings

Captain Aryan Juyal was unbeaten on 60 off 113 balls as UP reached 102 for four in 38 overs after being bowled out for 202 in their first innings. UP suffered an early collapse, losing Abhishek Goswami and Madhav Kaushik for ducks in the opening over, with Yash Kasvankar striking twice to leave them reeling at one for two.

Juyal then steadied the innings alongside Karan Sharma (31), with the pair adding 87 runs for the third wicket to revive UP's fortunes. Sharma was dismissed by Darshan Misal for 31, while Ansari fell leg-before to Abhinav Tejrana for three late in the day. Juyal held firm to guide UP through to stumps, with Kartik Yadav batting on one at the other end. Kasvankar claimed two wickets, while Misal and Tejrana picked up one wicket each.

Goa's First Innings Collapse

Earlier, Goa were dismissed for 164 in their first innings, conceding a lead of 38 runs after resuming day two at 43 without loss. Shivendra Bhujbal top-scored with 44 off 98 balls, while Kasvankar made 36 and captain Abhinav Tejrana scored 26. Goa's promising start unravelled as they lost wickets at regular intervals, with Ansari taking five for 45. Kartik Yadav claimed two wickets, while Vansh Chaudhary also took two.

UP's first innings had revolved around Rinku Singh, who remained unbeaten on 118 off 186 balls, striking 11 fours and two sixes. Madhav Kaushik made 45, but the rest of the batting line-up struggled against Goa's disciplined bowling. Kasvankar was the pick of the bowlers with five for 86, while Ruthvik Naik took two wickets. UP will look to build on their advantage on the third day.

Other Ranji Trophy Matches

MP's Middle-Order Puts Puducherry on the Back Foot

In Puducherry, visitors Madhya Pradesh reached 302/5 in 96 overs, taking a 125-run first-innings lead over Puducherry, who were dismissed for 177. Chanchal Rathore (78) and Shubham Sharma (58) made important contributions, while captain Rajat Patidar (107 not out) anchored the latter part of the innings. Puducherry's Ritesh Gudge top-scored with 53, while Ravi Kiran claimed 3/51 for MP.

Samarth's Century Keeps Vidarbha in Contention

Jammu & Kashmir were bowled out for 260, with Kawalpreet Singh (96) narrowly missing a century and Paras Dogra contributing 36. Vidarbha responded through Ravikumar Samarth, who struck 133, and was well supported by Rajneesh Gurbani (44). Vidarbha reached 253/7, with Umar Nazir Mir taking four wickets for J&K, leaving the visitors just seven runs short of the hosts' first-innings total.

Priyanshu Moliya's Century Powers Baroda Past 400

In Vadodara, Baroda amassed 416 after bowling Bihar out for 166, securing a first-innings lead of 250 runs. Priyanshu Moliya led the scoring with 132, while Deepak Hooda made 70 and Mahesh Pithiya added 61. Raj Limbani was spectacular with the ball in Bihar's first innings, taking 4/32, while Bipin Saurabh's 58 was Bihar's highest individual score. Bihar ended Day 2 at 4/0 in their second innings, still trailing by 246 runs.