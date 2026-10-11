Ranji Trophy: Mohammed Shami scalps four as Bengal dominate Delhi on Day 1

Mohammed Shami showcased his bowling prowess with a stellar 4/30 for Bengal against Delhi, headlining a day of strong individual performances including multiple centuries across the Ranji Trophy Group C matches on Sunday.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami accounted for four wickets as Bengal bowled out Delhi for 240 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match in Kalyani on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mohammed Shami took 4 wickets for 30 runs, helping Bengal bowl out Delhi for 240.

Hrithik Shokeen top-scored for Delhi with 56 runs.

Shikhar Mohan scored 143 for Jharkhand against Kerala.

Ankit Bawne remained unbeaten on 105 for Maharashtra against Services.

Gaurav Choudhary hit an unbeaten 121 for Odisha against Gujarat.

Out-of-favour India pacer Mohammed Shami showed his class as he returned with impressive figures of 4 for 30 to help Bengal bundle Delhi out for 240 on the opening day of a Group C Ranji Trophy match in Kalyani on Sunday.

Opting to bowl, Bengal were right on the money with their pacers making the ball talk on a seaming surface as Akash Deep (2/74) and Mukesh Kumar (1/43) also reaped rewards.

Off-spinner Amir Ghani also purchased assistance from the wicket, picking up three wickets for 45 runs.

Shami's scalps were Yash Dhull, Ayush Doseja, Hrithik Shokeen, who top-scored for Delhi with a 98-ball 56, and Divij Mehra as Bengal bowled out Delhi in 77.3 overs.

Jharkhand's Strong Start Against Kerala

Opener Shikhar Mohan struck a fluent 143 off 196 balls with the help of 18 boundaries and two sixes, while Utkarsh Singh made 71 off 147 balls to guide Jharkhand to 289 for five after opting to bat on the opening day of their Group C match against Kerala in Jamshedpur.

For Kerala, off-spinner Vaisakh Chandran (3/71) and all-rounder Jalaj Saxena (2/80) were the wicket-takers.

Bawne's Century Guides Maharashtra

Middle-order batter Ankit Bawne struck a patient unbeaten 105 off 232 deliveries, a knock that was studded with 11 fours and one hit over the fence, while skipper Prithvi Shaw made quick 70 off just 73 balls at the top to help Maharashtra pile up 287 for five against Services in New Delhi.

Left-arm spinner Arjun Sharma (3/74) and left-arm medium pacer Raj Bahadur (2/49) accounted for five Maharashtra wickets.

Choudhary Leads Odisha's Charge

Opener Gaurav Choudhary hit a well-crafted unbeaten 121 off 263 balls while Sandeep Pattnaik remained not out on 69 off 139 deliveries as Odisha piled up 272 for three against Gujarat after opting to bat in Ahmedabad.

Choudhary decorated his ton with 10 boundaries and two sixes, while Pattnaik hit 12 fours during unbeaten knock.

Gujarat bowlers cut a sorry figure on Sunday with skipper Chintan Gaja (1/46), Arzan Nagwaswalla (1/57) and Harshal Patel (1/77) returning with wickets.

Brief Scores:

At Kalyani: Delhi 240 all out in 77.3 overs (Hrithik Shokeen 56, Ayush Doseja 45; Mohammed Shami 4/30) vs Bengal.

At Jamshedpur: Jharkhand 289 for 5 in 90 overs (Shikhar Mohan 143, Utkarsh Singh 71; Vaisakh Chandran 3/71) vs Kerala.

At New Delhi: Maharashtra 287 for 5 in 90 overs (Ankit Bawne 105 not out, Prithvi Shaw 70; Arjun Sharma 3/74) vs Services.

At Ahmedabad: Odisha 272 for 3 in 90 overs (Gourav Choudhary 121 not out, Sandeep Pattnaik 69 not out; Chintan Gaja 1/46) vs Gujarat.