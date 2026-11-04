Bengal's unbeaten Ranji run under threat despite Shami's four-wicket show

Bengal's impressive unbeaten streak in the Ranji Trophy is now in jeopardy as Maharashtra, powered by crucial performances from Tanay Sanghvi and Pradeep Dadhe, has put the hosts in a precarious position on the third day of their Elite Group C encounter.

IMAGE: Mohammed Shami completed a four-wicket haul for Bengal, finishing with four for 37 in Maharashtra's first innings. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Bengal is struggling at 76 for four with a slender one-run lead against Maharashtra on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match.

Tanay Sanghvi (60 not out) and Pradeep Dadhe (27) formed a crucial 60-run last-wicket stand for Maharashtra, securing a 75-run first-innings lead.

Sanghvi also took two key wickets, including Sudip Kumar Gharami and Sudip Chatterjee, contributing to Bengal's top-order collapse.

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami picked up 4/37 in Maharashtra's first innings.

In other Group C encounters, Services, Gujarat, and Jharkhand are in a dominant position.

Tanay Sanghvi and Pradeep Dadhe hurt Bengal twice, first with a crucial 60-run last-wicket stand and then with the ball, leaving the hosts struggling at 76 for four with a slender one-run lead on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Maharashtra in Kolkata on Wednesday.

Bengal, who had won their first three matches of the season, were in danger of losing their unbeaten run after another sloppy batting display against the Prithvi Shaw-led side.

The day was curtailed by rain as only 27.5 overs of play was possible.

Bengal's Batting Collapse

Bengal's hopes of pushing for a fourth successive win suffered a blow as their top-order crumbled in the second innings.

Skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran fell for nine to Dadhe before Sanghvi struck twice in three balls, removing Sudip Kumar Gharami (12) and Sudip Chatterjee (0) to leave Bengal reeling at 25 for three inside 10 overs.

Ankur Paul (32) and wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel (23 batting) then added 49 runs for the fourth wicket to steady the innings.

But Hitesh Walunj dismissed Paul late in the day to leave Bengal with plenty of work to do on the final day.

Porel and Suraj Jaiswal (0 not out) were at the crease when bad light brought an early close.

Maharashtra's Crucial First-Innings Lead

Earlier, Maharashtra added 11 runs in 3.5 overs to their overnight total before being bowled out for 218, securing a 75-run first-innings lead.

Veteran India pacer Mohammed Shami completed his four-wicket haul by dismissing Dadhe for 27.

Shami finished with four for 37, while spinner Shahbaz Ahmed took three for 39.

Bengal looked set to restrict the visitors to a much smaller total after reducing them to 102/7 on day two.

But Sanghvi remained unbeaten on 60 off 179 balls, and his association with Dadhe proved crucial.

The stand took Maharashtra from 158 for nine to 218, giving the visitors a valuable advantage after Bengal were bowled out for 143 in their first innings.

With Maharashtra needing just six more wickets for an outright victory, Bengal face a testing final day as they look to keep their unbeaten record intact.

Ahlawat's Maiden Ton Gives Services Advantage

In New Delhi, Mohit Ahlawat struck a commanding 142 to put Services in a strong position against Delhi.

After conceding a first-innings lead of 78 runs, Services recovered from early blows to reach 280 for five in their second innings at stumps, extending their overall lead to 202.

Skipper Rajat Paliwal was unbeaten on 62 off 96 balls, while Ahlawat's 150-ball knock was studded with 12 fours and seven sixes.

Earlier, Delhi, resuming at 299 for six, were bowled out for 344 in 105.4 overs, adding 45 runs while losing their remaining four wickets.

Sumit Mathur, who was unbeaten on 80 overnight, fell agonisingly short of a century, departing for 99 after facing 196 balls.

Gujarat Enforce Follow-On vs Kerala

In Ahmedabad, Gujarat enforced the follow-on after bowling out Kerala for 279 in their first innings and reduced them to 41 for one in their second innings at stumps on the third day.

Kerala, who conceded a massive 255-run first-innings lead after Gujarat declared at 534 for nine, still trail by 214 runs with nine wickets in hand.

Abhishek Nair was unbeaten on 29, while Sachin Baby was yet to score at close of play. Rohan Kunnummal was dismissed for seven by Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Earlier, Kerala resumed their first innings at 74/3 and were bowled out for 279 in 88.2 overs. Skipper Vishnu Vinod (66), Mohammed Azharuddeen (57) and Aditya Sarwate (58) made half-centuries.

Arzan Nagwaswalla led Gujarat's attack with four for 59, while captain Chintan Gaja claimed three for 65.

Minz Slams Maiden First-Class Ton

Wicketkeeper-batter Robin Minz struck his maiden first-class century, remaining unbeaten on 100 as Jharkhand declared their first innings at 433 for eight. Odisha were 23 without loss at stumps on the third day.

Minz's 140-ball knock, studded with 11 fours and two sixes, came after centuries from Aditya Singh (104) and a valuable 89 from Anukul Roy had put Jharkhand in a commanding position.

Shubh Sharma also made a quick 58 off 61 balls as Jharkhand crossed the 400-run mark.

Brief scores:

Bengal 143 and 76/4 in 24 overs (Ankur Paul 32, Abishek Porel 23 not out; Tanay Sanghvi 2/22) vs Maharashtra 218 in 82.5 overs (Tanay Sanghvi 60 not out, Pradeep Dadhe 27; Mohammed Shami 4/37, Shahbaz Ahmed 3/39).

Services 266 and 280/5 in 66 overs (Mohit Ahlawat 142, Rajat Paliwal 62 not out, Ravi Chauhan 56) vs Delhi 344 in 105.4 overs (Sumit Mathur 99, Ayush Doseja 78; Jayant Goyat 5/65, Arjun Sharma 3/65).

Gujarat 534/9 declared vs Kerala 279 in 88.2 overs and 41/1 in 16 overs (Abhishek Nair 29 batting).

Jharkhand 433/8 declared in 142.1 overs (Robin Minz 100 not out, Aditya Singh 104, Anukul Roy 89, Shubh Sharma 58; Rajesh Mohanty 2/43, Lalit Yadav 2/86) vs Odisha: 23/0 in 5 overs.