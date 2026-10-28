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Baroda dominate J&K, close in on innings victory in Ranji Trophy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V October 28, 2026 20:34 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Defending champions Jammu and Kashmir are on the brink of an innings defeat against Baroda in their Ranji Trophy Group A match, facing a daunting task on the final day after being forced to follow on.

Dhruv Shorey

IMAGE: Vidarbha's Dhruv Shorey celebrates his century against Goa on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Wednesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Defending champions J&K are staring at an innings defeat against Baroda at the end of third day's play.
  • Baroda declared their first innings at 616, featuring a triple century by Priyanshu Moliya.
  • J&K were bowled out for 303 in their first innings, with Qamran Iqbal scoring 121 and Umar Nazir adding 101.
  • Following on, J&K finished day three at 8 for 1, needing 305 more runs to avoid an innings defeat.
  • Atit Seth (4/60) and Bhargav Bhatt (3/55) were key bowlers for Baroda in the first innings.

Defending champions Jammu and Kashmir were staring at an innings defeat against Baroda at the end of third day's play in a group A Ranji Trophy match in Vadodara on Wednesday.

After Baroda finished their first innings at 616 riding on triple ton by Priyanshu Moliya, Jammu and Kashmir managed 303 in their first essay on the third day.

 

After being enforced follow-on, Jammu and Kashmir finished the third day's play at 8 for 1. On the final day, J&K would require another 305 runs to avoid innings defeat.

J&K's First Innings Collapse

On the day, opener Qamran Iqbal scored 121 off 193 balls with 11 fours and five sixes but J&K were reduced to 204 for 9 before Nazir smashed 101 off 117 balls with eight fours and seven sixes in a 99-run stand for final wicket with Rohit Sharma (19).

Medium pacer Atit Seth took for 4 for 60 and veteran left-arm spinner Bhargav Bhatt took 3 for 55.

UP Gain Upper Hand Against Puducherry

At Puducherry, leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari took 4 for 41 as Puducherry were bowled out for 172 after Uttar Pradesh scored 333 in their first innings.

UP enforced follow-on and Puducherry reached 39 for no loss.

Shorey Puts Vidarbha on Top

Seasoned Dhruv Shorey scored 168 as Vidarbha took a huge first innings lead of 222 runs against Goa in third round encounter in Nagpur.

After Goa were bowled out for 220 in their first innings, Vidarbha posted 442 for 8 with Shorey facing 291 balls. He hit 13 fours and a six.

Danish Malewar scored 56 and Akshay Wadkar chipped in with 63.

In the second innings, Goa reached 41 for 1 at stumps on the third day.

Brief Scores:

Baroda 1st Innings 616 vs J&K 1st Innings 303 (Qamran Iqbal 121, Umar Nazir 101, Atit Seth 4/60) and (follow-on) 8/1.

Uttar Pradesh 1st Innings 333 vs Puducherry 1st Innings 172 (Zeeshan Ansari 4/41) and (follow on) 39/0.

Goa 220 and 41/1 vs Vidarbha 1st Innings 442/8 in 134.2 overs (Dhruv Shorey 168, Akshay Wadkar 63).

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A V© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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