Ranji Trophy: Aneesh leads Karnataka charge with brilliant 142

Karnataka's KV Aneesh delivered a stellar unbeaten 142, anchoring his team's formidable 496 for five total and establishing a commanding 361-run first-innings lead over Assam in the ongoing Ranji Trophy Elite Group B encounter.

IMAGE: KV Aneesh remained unbeaten on 142 to put Karnataka in a commanding position against Assam. Photograph: KV Aneesh/Instagram

Key Points KV Aneesh's unbeaten 142 propelled Karnataka to a dominant 496 for five, securing a 361-run first-innings lead against Assam on Tuesday.

Karnataka's batting effort was further bolstered by half-centuries from Mayank Agarwal (72), Aneeshwar Gautam (83), and Manvanth Kumar (53 not out).

Assam was earlier bowled out for 135, setting the stage for Karnataka's strong reply in the Elite Group B match.

In other Ranji Trophy action, Tripura established a 204-run overall lead against Saurashtra by the close of play on Day 2.

Punjab declared at a mammoth 529 for nine against Andhra, while Chhattisgarh held a narrow nine-run lead over Hyderabad.

KV Aneesh's unbeaten 142 showcased Karnataka's dominating batting performance as the visitors reached 496 for five for a first-innings lead of 361 runs against Assam in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Guwahati on Tuesday.

Aneesh made 142 not out from 248 balls with 10 fours and two sixes to lead Karnataka's charge in what could be their only innings of the match. From here on, the visitors will now look to inflict an innings defeat on Assam.

Karnataka were also bolstered by half-centuries from Mayank Agarwal (72), Aneeshwar Gautam (83) and Manvanth Kumar (53 not out) in their first innings.

Assam were earlier bundled out for 135 on the first day and Karnataka had resumed their innings at 180 for two on the second day.

Ranji Trophy Day Two Highlights

Meanwhile, hosts Tripura slipped to 54 for four in their second innings after taking a huge lead of 150 runs against former champions Saurashtra on the second day.

In reply to Tripura's 268, Saurashtra were bowled out for a mere 118 with Parvez Sultan taking 5/25 and Sandip Sarkar claiming 4/48.

The brilliant show from their bowlers gave Tripura the bragging rights in the game as they were leading by 204 runs overall at the close of play on Day 2.

Andhra, meanwhile, were steady at 20/0 in reply to Punjab's mammoth 529 for nine declared. After a poor start from their specialist batters, Punjab responded with Salil Arora's 144, Sanvir Singh's 205, and Emanjot Singh Chahal's 122.

Chhattisgarh would look to take a slender lead in the first innings after they reduced Hyderabad to 275 for nine. Chhattisgarh, who had earlier made 284, are ahead by a mere nine runs.

Detailed Match Scores

In Guwahati: Assam 135 trail Karnataka 496/5 in 117 overs (Rohan Patil 89, Mayank Agarwal 72, KV Aneesh 142 not out, Aneeshwar Gautam 83, Manvanth Kumar 53 not out; Amlanjyoti Das 2/121) by 361 runs.

In Agartala: Tripura 268 in 92 overs (Sridam Paul 86; Parth Bhut 5/65) and 54/4 (Bikramkumar Das 27; Parth Bhut 2/20, Yuvraj Dodiya 2/24) lead Saurashtra 118 in 45.5 overs (Arpit Vasavada 38; Parvez Sultan 5/25, Sandip Sarkar 4/48) by 204 runs.

In Mullanpur: Punjab 529/9 declared in 156 overs (Salil Arora 144, Sanvir Singh 205; Emanjot Singh Chahal 122; Kavuri Saiteja 3/110) lead Andhra 20/0 in 9 overs by 572 runs.

In Secunderabad: Chhattisgarh 284 in 90.1 overs (Anuj Tiwary 72, Vikalp Tiwari 69; Rakshan Readdi 3/37) lead Hyderabad 275/9 in 83 overs (Rahul Radesh 72; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 5/84, Dev Aditya Singh 2/48) by 9 runs.