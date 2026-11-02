Ranji Trophy: Aman Chaudhary picks four as Delhi sit pretty on Day 1

Young left-arm spinner Aman Chaudhary shone with a four-wicket haul for Delhi against Services, while captain Rajat Paliwal's unbeaten century anchored Services' innings on the opening day of their crucial Ranji Trophy Group C encounter.

IMAGE: Aman Chaudhary scalped 4/79 as Delhi dominated Services on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C tie in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Outer Delhi Warriors/Instagram

Key Points Left-arm spinner Aman Chaudhary took four wickets for Delhi against Services in only his second Ranji Trophy game on the opening day.

Services captain Rajat Paliwal scored a valiant unbeaten hundred (110 not out) to help his team reach 266.

Veteran fast bowler Navdeep Saini and off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen also contributed with wickets for Delhi.

In other Ranji Trophy action, Mohammed Shami claimed two quick wickets for Bengal, while Gujarat posted 300/5 against Kerala.

Aman Chaudhary expressed his admiration for Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath, influencing his bowling style after the day's play.

Young left-arm spinner Aman Chaudhary, playing only his second Ranji Trophy game, took four wickets as Delhi bowled out Services for 266 despite skipper Rajat Paliwal's valiant unbeaten hundred on the opening day of their must-win fourth-round Group C match of the Ranji Trophy in New Delhi on Monday.

Opting to bat on a Palam Airforce ground surface that aided both pacers and spinners, Services were restricted by Aman (4/79 in 31 overs), veteran fast bowler Navdeep Saini (3/61 in 19 overs) and off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen (2/61 in 21 overs), who bowled well in tandem.

The 34-year-old Paliwal offered resistance with his 21st hundred in first-class cricket. All-rounder Dev Lakra, who bowls seam-up, took the other wicket.

The 21-year-old Aman shared the new ball with Saini and bowled in good areas.

His unbeaten innings off 196 balls included 10 boundaries, while the 70 runs added for the ninth wicket with former Delhi spinner Pulkit Narang (30) allowed Services to get past a first-innings score of 250.

Their innings lasted a total of 88 overs, with Aman Chaudhary taking the final wicket of Virender Dagar off the last delivery of the day.

Chaudhary's Early Impact and Key Partnerships

The day started with Saini making full use of the new ball. He first had Shubham Rohilla caught in the slips by Yash Dhull and then induced an edge off Ravi Chauhan, which went straight into the hands of wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat.

Once Shokeen was introduced, he quickly got rid of Vineet Dhankhar (4), who was caught by skipper Ayush Badoni.

Aman, an English literature student at Delhi University and a big fan of Rangana Herath, then got into the action.

Opener Nitin Tanwar (22 off 55 balls), who had done the hard yards and seen off the first hour, became Aman's first scalp, with wicketkeeper Rawat snapping up a smart catch.

With Services tottering at 44 for 4, former India A batter Paliwal found company in ex-Delhi wicketkeeper Mohit Ahlawat (33), as they added 69 for the fifth wicket.

Aman then produced a lovely delivery, altering his length to draw Ahlawat forward, before Rawat completed a neat stumping.

While Paliwal fought well at one end, wickets kept falling at the other before the ninth-wicket stand between the skipper and Narang.

'I have bowled with the new white ball in the Delhi Premier League also. Hence, it is not something new for me. I have followed Rangana Herath closely, and he has got success bowling the same type of deliveries in both Tests and T20s," Aman told reporters after the day's play.

Shami Strikes for Bengal as Maharashtra Struggle

In Kolkata, Mohammed Shami took two quick wickets, including that of India discard Prithvi Shaw, who was bowled through the gate, as Bengal reduced Maharashtra to 21 for 2 at stumps after being bowled out for a lowly 143 on the opening day of their clash.

Opting to field, Maharashtra seamers Pradeep Dadhe (3/45), Rajvardhan Hangargekar (2/42) and Tanay Sanghvi (3/42) used the underlying moisture and helpful overcast conditions at Eden Gardens to good effect as Bengal were reduced to 72 for 7 at one stage.

Just when it seemed they would be bowled out for less than 100, Abishek Porel (54) and Pradipta Pramanik (31) added 66 for the eighth wicket to take the total close to 150.

Play in the final session was not possible due to bad light.

Gujarat Reach Strong Total Against Kerala

Opener Aarya Desai scored 95 off 132 balls, with six fours and three sixes, as Gujarat reached a healthy 300 for 5 at stumps against Kerala on the opening day.

Vishal Jayaswal (50 batting) and CSK star Urvil Patel (63 batting) had added 111 runs for the unbroken sixth-wicket stand by the close of play.

Odisha Dominate Jharkhand on Rain-Affected Day

In Bhubaneswar, seamer Rajesh Mohanty took two wickets as Odisha reduced Jharkhand to 37 for 3 in 25 overs before rain stopped play in their Group C league contest.

Brief Scores:

In New Delhi: Services 1st Innings 266 in 88 overs (Rajat Paliwal 110 no, Aman Chaudhary 4/79) vs Delhi

In Kolkata: Bengal 1st Innings 143 in 36.5 overs (Abishek Porel 54, Pradipta Pramanik 31, Pradeep Dadhe 3/45, Tanay Sanghvi 3/42) vs Maharashtrra 1st Innings 21.2 in 8 overs (Mohammed Shami 2/6).

In Ahmedabad: Gujarat 1st Innings 300/5 in 83 overs (Aarya Desai 95, Urvil Patel 63 batting, Vishal Jayaswal 50 batting, Jalaj Saxena 1/60) vs Kerala.

In Bhubaneswar: Jharkhand 37/3 in 25 overs (Rajesh Mohanty 2/15) vs Odisha.