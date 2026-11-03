Ranji Trophy: Akshay Wadkar, Nachiket Bhute rescue Vidarbha

Vidarbha's strong batting performance, led by skipper Akshay Wadkar's century and Nachiket Bhute's 97, secured a crucial first-innings lead against Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A encounter.

IMAGE: Akshay Wadkar scored a century to help Vidarbha take the first-innings lead against Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: Akshay Wadkar/Instagram

Key Points Vidarbha's Skipper Akshay Wadkar scored a century against Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match on Tuesday.

Nachiket Bhute contributed significantly with 97 runs for Vidarbha, falling just three runs short of a hundred.

Vidarbha secured a first-innings lead of 125 runs over Madhya Pradesh, posting 334 for nine.

In another Ranji Trophy match, Uttar Pradesh openers Adarsh Singh (96 not out) and Madhav Kaushik (90 not out) put their side in a strong position against Baroda.

Skipper Akshay Wadkar led from the front with a century, while Nachiket Bhute fell three runs short of a hundred as Vidarbha posted 334 for nine in their first innings against Madhya Pradesh in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group A match in Nagpur on Tuesday.

Resuming at 56 for four, Vidarbha made a fine recovery with Wadkar scoring 100 with the help of nine boundaries before retiring hurt. Bhute made an impactful 97, hitting six fours and five sixes.

Vidarbha thus secured a first-innings lead of 125 runs over Madhya Pradesh.

Saransh Jain (3/77) claimed three wickets for MP, while Kumar Kartikeya had taken three scalps on the opening day.

At stumps, Saksham Purohit and Atharva Mahajan were at the crease, with Madhya Pradesh at 19 for 1, trailing by 106 runs.

Madhya Pradesh had scored 209 in their first innings.

Other Ranji Trophy Encounters

In Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh openers Adarsh Singh and Madhav Kaushik put their side in a commanding position with 96 not out and 90 not out respectively as the hosts reached 196 without loss in 55 overs.

Earlier, Baroda, resuming at 269 for six, were bowled out for 355 in 115.3 overs. Overnight batter Mohan Solanki scored a useful half-century, while skipper Atit Sheth contributed 35.

Kartik Yadav was the pick of the UP bowlers, claiming five wickets for 104 runs in 30.3 overs, while Karan Sharma picked up three wickets.

Brief Scores Summary

In Nagpur: Vidarbha: 334/9 in 93 overs (Akshay Wadkar 100 retired hurt, Nachiket Bhute 97; Saransh Jain 3/77, Kumar Kartikeya 3/106) vs Madhya Pradesh 209

In Kanpur: Baroda: 355 all out in 115.3 overs (Mohan Solanki 50, Atit Sheth 35; Kartik Yadav 5/104) vs Uttar Pradesh: 196/0 in 55 overs (Adarsh Singh 96 batting, Madhav Kaushik 90 batting).

In Srinagar: J&K 149/0 vs Puducherry's 385

In Panaji: Bihar 107 and 63/3 following on vs Goa 397.