Ram Takes 7/48 As Tamil Nadu Crush Chandigarh In Ranji Trophy

Ajith Ram's sensational all-round display, featuring a century and a seven-wicket haul, propelled Tamil Nadu to a dominant innings and 259-run victory over Chandigarh in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D encounter.

IMAGE: Ajith Ram claimed a seven-wicket haul to guide Tamil Nadu to victory by an innings and 259 runs against Tamil Nadu. Photograph: TNCA/Instagram

Key Points Ajith Ram scored an unbeaten 115 runs in Tamil Nadu's first innings.

He followed his century with a stellar bowling performance, taking 7/48 in Chandigarh's second innings.

Tamil Nadu secured a comprehensive victory by an innings and 259 runs against Chandigarh.

Chandigarh were bowled out for 94 and 218 in their two innings, failing to counter Tamil Nadu's dominance.

Ajith Ram claimed 7/48 after a fine hundred in the first innings as Tamil Nadu completed a huge victory by an innings and 259 runs against Chandigarh in their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D clash in Chandigarh on Thursday.

Chandigarh's Batting Collapse

Chandigarh, who had rolled over for a mere 94 in the first essay in reply to TN's mammoth 571/7 declared, were bowled out for 218 after following-on here on the fourth day.

Ajith, who had scored 115 not out in TN's only outing with the bat, ruled the roost with the ball on the fourth day as he added three more wickets to his tally to complete a seven-wicket haul.

Individual Performances

For Chandigarh, the last match's double centurion Nehal Pajni fell for 8 and 26 while in the second innings, Arjun Azad (60) and Manan Vohra (59) saved some blushes as they once again suffered a batting collapse.

From 155/2 at one stage, Chandigarh were bundled out for 218 after resuming at 189/7 on the final day.

Brief Scores:

In Chandigarh: Tamil Nadu 571/7 declared beat Chandigarh 94 in 37.3 overs & 218 f/0 in 64.5 overs (Arjun Azad 60, Manan Vohra 59; Ajith Ram 7/48) by an innings and 259 runs.

Points: Tamil Nadu 7, Chandigarh 0.