Ranji SF: Mantri's unbeaten ton takes MP to 271/6 vs Bengal

IMAGE: MP's Himanshu Mantri scored an unbeaten 134 against Bengal on Day 1 of their Ranji Trophy semi-final on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

Madhya Pradesh wicketkeeper-batter Himanshu Mantri hogged the limelight on the first day of their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Bengal as his unbeaten 134 steered the team to 271 for six in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The day clearly belonged to Mantri, the 28-year-old left-handed opener, who frustrated the Bengal attack while anchoring the innings. In his 280-ball innings, Mantri hit as many as 15 boundaries and one maximum.

The other notable contribution came from Akshat Raghuwanshi (63). He and Mantri rallied the MP innings after they were in a spot of bother at 97 for four. The duo forged a crucial 123-run stand for the fifth wicket on a batting friendly track.

The Chandrakant Pandit-coached side lost opener Yash Dubey (9) cheaply after he was trapped in front of the wickets by pacer Mukesh Kumar (2/45).

MP skipper Aditya Srivastava's decision to bat first seemed to have backfired after their top-order, barring Mantri, miserably failed.

Mantri, who was going strong from one end, was devoid of partners. One-down Shubham Sharma (17), Rajat Patidar (7), and Srivastava (10) made a beeline to the pavilion to give Bengal the upper hand.

But then, in walked Raghuwanshi, who played the perfect second fiddle to Mantri. The 18-year-old right-handed batter struck eight boundaries and two sixes in his 81-ball knock as MP dominated the proceedings.

However, when it looked like Raghuwanshi would score big, Bengal pacer Akash Deep (2/55) gave his side a much-needed breakthrough. He trapped Raghuwanshi in front of the wicket and then castled Saransh Jain (17), as the eastern side tried to make a comeback.

When the stumps were drawn, Mantri and Puneet Datey (9) were holding fort.

For Bengal, Mukesh Kumar and Akash Deep were the pick of the bowlers.

Bengal coach Arun Lal said, "Wicket is plumb batting track, it's difficult to bowl on this wicket. You need to bowl special deliveries to get anybody out. Our two fast bowlers did a brilliant job but it was an ordinary day for our spinners."

Jaiswal hits ton, guides Mumbai to 260/5 against UP

IMAGE: Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal celebrates on scoring his century against Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

Continuing his good form, left-handed batter Yashasvi Jaiswal hit a responsible hundred to propel Mumbai to 260/5 on the first day of their Ranji Trophy semi-final against Uttar Pradesh in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Oozing with confidence, Jaiswal, who struck his maiden first-class hundred in the quarter-final against Uttarakhand, anchored the innings, after the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions suffered a top-order failure.

Jaiswal was the cynosure of eyes as he took a formidable UP attack to task and struck 15 boundaries in his 227-ball 100.

Sent into bat, Mumbai lost in-form skipper Prithvi Shaw (0) in the very first over. He became left-arm pacer Yash Dayal's first victim, on the third ball of the day, after being caught by Priyam Garg.

Uttar Pradesh bowlers were on top in the first session as they persisted with the fifth stump line. Pacer Shivam Mavi was rewarded as he trapped one-down Armaan Jaffer (10) in front of the wickets to leave the opposition in a spot of bother at 24/2.

Then Jaiswal added 63-runs with Suved Parkar (32), who had hit maiden double hundred on debut in the quarterfinals, and pulled the team out of trouble.

However, it was once again Dayal, who broke the partnership by dismissing Parkar, who hit four boundaries in his sedate knock.

Parkar chased a wide delivery from Dayal and gave a sitter to Saurabh Kumar at backward point, as Mumbai lost their third wicket for 87.

Aggressive batter Sarfaraz Khan (40), who is in form of his life, had the responsibility of re-building the Mumbai innings along with Jaiswal.

The duo mixed aggression and caution in their 87-run stand for the fourth wicket as they frustrated the UP bowlers.

Right-handed batter Sarfaraz, who hit five fours, however, could not convert his start to a big score and became off-spinner Karan Sharma's first victim.

After Sarfaraz fell, Jaiswal found an able ally in wicket-keeper Hardik Tamore (51 not out), who played his part to perfection.

Tamore, who was included in the playing XI in place of the injured and experienced stumper Aditya Tare, reposed the faith shown in him.

But Jaiswal, to whom the first day belonged, was dismissed soon after reaching the three-figures mark. He became Karan Sharma's second victim as Mumbai lost half of their side for 233.

Then Tamore, who has hit six boundaries and one maximum in his unbeaten 74-ball innings, and all-rounder Shams Mulani (10 not out) ensured Mumbai did not lose any more wickets and remained unbeaten when stumps were drawn.

For UP, Dayal (2/35) and Sharma (2/39) were the pick of the bowlers.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 260/5 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 100, Hardik Tamore 51 not out; Yash Dayal 2/35).