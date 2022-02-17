Ranji roundup: U-19 captain Dhull slams century on debut

A round-up of Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy matches played on Thursday.





IMAGE: Delhi's Yash Dhull celebrates after completing his century on debut, on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match against Tamil Nadu in Guwahati on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

"Sir, only if I work hard will I play elite cricket," said Yash Dhull while describing how life changes after an Under-19 World Cup win, with a heady cocktail of fame, adulation, money and hanger-ons capable of sending a young mind into a tailspin.

But on Thursday, at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Dhull started his journey from being among the boys with a muscular hundred -- 113 off 150 balls -- against a good Tamil Nadu side on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy.



Dhull doesn't have the swagger that West Delhi's steely 18-year-old Virat Kohli had during those early conversations nor the spunk which made St Stephen's and Modern School (Barakhamba) alumnus Unmukt Chand the toast of the nation back in 2012.



With his golden ear studs, Manjot Kalra had a rock-star appearance but one look at Dhull and he would seem like a person happy to disappear in a crowd and then suddenly come out owning the stage, like it has always belonged to him.



The pull shots that he played off Tamil Nadu pacers M Mohammed, Sandeep Warrier and Saravanakumar P showed that he was well prepared. Anything short or wide was punished and he also used his feet well, stepping out time and again, against spinners Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore and Baba Aparajith.



At 97, he got a reprieve and, as they say, fortune does favour the brave as he completed a ton on debut, just like another U-19 World Cup winning captain Prithvi Shaw. Eerily, the opponent is also the same -- Tamil Nadu.



Is he the next big thing? Too early to say, but he does tick all the boxes when it comes to first-class cricket and the transition seemed seamless.



But in the last two weeks, the 19-year-old Delhi man hardly got any time to comprehend how life has taken a complete 180-degree turn. Before he could be hounded for that 100th sound bite or requested for selfie number 100th, he was on his fifth flight in 72 hours -- with the Delhi senior team.



He had travelled from Antigua to Ahmedabad for a BCCI felicitation and next morning, he was back in Delhi where his school Bal Bhavan wanted him to show up. He went home, had a shower and the next thing he knew, he was in Guwahati.



Just to add to the degree of difficulty, he was selected for India U-19 even before BCCI's U-19 red ball tournament Cooch Behar Trophy had started. So he hadn't played any red-ball.



"We had two options. Either we bench the kid or we play him wherever a slot is available. We needed an opener and he was told he needs to open. He is not an opener but immediately agreed. These are also traits that you look in a cricketer," Delhi selector Chaitanya Nanda saidI when asked about Dhull's rise.



Nanda also spoke about how there was a bit of a debate whether Dhull should be fast-tracked into the team as an opener. Along with senior chairman of selector Ashu Dani (former opener), he was hellbent on having him in the XI.



"Our president Rohan Jaitley also supported us when there was a slight opposition as to draft him as specialist opener," Nanda informed.



"You don't groom players by putting them in the bench. You have to play them. He is a No. 3 player and so opening isn't a bad option for him. Yes, he will have his failures and teams will start reading him better and more experienced first-class bowlers will have his measure.



"That's when we as selectors and also elders need to stand by him and help sail through that phase," Nanda said.



One of the things that struck the senior selectors was how people spoke highly about Dhull's attitude when he made the state U-19 grade.



"He is a very sorted boy. He might not come across as eloquent but the job he has to do, he has full skills.



"Also when we used to enquire discreetly about boys, most of the time we would hear that Dhull is a team-man, who stands for other boys and always ready for any responsibility in crisis. We had him in our Ranji probable and then he got national call-up," he recalled.



For the DDCA, Manjot Kalra, an U-19 World Cup winner and final match centurion, is an example of how things could go wrong if not handled properly. Kalra is now approaching mid 20s (he was accused of age-fraud) and is yet to make his first-class debut.



Nanda gave a very interesting insight as to how timing becomes very important.



"Look at 2012 U-19 World Cup (Chand's tournament) and the final was played in August and there was two months left for first-lass season to begin. In 2018 when Manjit played, it was in February and season would end in a month. Here, Yash won the World Cup and then before he could think, he was playing Ranji Trophy.



"By the time he comes out of the bubble (post IPL), interaction with coaches, senior players would also help him grow. He is keen to learn," said Nanda.



One can safely say that Dhull won't write any book nor would he be seen sharing screen space with a Rohit Sharma or a Jasprit Bumrah in a TV commercial just yet.



It won't be an easy ride but Delhi boys have never had easy journeys in Indian cricket.



Dhull has just started his jounery. To begin with, it looks good.



Tons from Manish Pandey, Siddharth put Karnataka in command



Skipper Manish Pandey's blistering 156 and K V Siddharth's unbeaten 140 helped Karnataka score an imposing 392 for 5 at stumps on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy Group C match against Railways in Chennai on Thursday.



Sent in to bat, Karnataka saw India Test batter Mayank Agarwal fall early when he was run out for 16. The talented left-hander Devdutt Padikkal looked to be settling down before falling to Railways medium pacer Yuvraj Singh for 21.



One-drop batter R Samarth (47) and Siddharth (140 not out off 221 balls) added 60 runs before the former was dismissed by Avinash Yadav. The Railways bowlers did not know what hit them as Siddharth and Pandey went on the rampage.



The experienced Pandey, in particular, was severe on the opposition bowlers, hitting 12 fours and 10 sixes during his 121-ball innings. He hammered three sixes in one over off Avinash Yadav. In fact, he reached his ton with a six off pacer Amit Mishra.



The 267-run partnership between Pandey and Siddharth from 283 balls piled the pressure on the Railways bowlers. From 106 for 2 in 34 overs, the Karnataka batters raised the tempo with the captain toying with the opposition bowling.



The final session of the day saw Karnataka rack up 140 runs before the Railways bowlers stemmed the flow by sending back Pandey and Sharath before stumps.



Pandey, who was batting on 76 at tea, went after the bowling and moved to 156 and looked good for a mammoth score. However, spinner Shivam Chaudhary (2 for 22) got the prize wicket of the opposition captain, having him caught by Yuvraj.



The right-handed Siddharth was unbeaten on 140 at stumps and will hold the key to Karnataka swelling its total further on the second day.



Siddharth played a superb knock, which was overshadowed by Pandey's all-out attack. Like his skipper, he too reached his century with a six, off left-arm spinner Avinash. He has so far hit 17 fours and two sixes.



In the other match in the group, domestic veteran Paras Dogra made a workman-like ton as Pondicherry reached 309 for 6 at stumps against Jammu and Kashmir for whom new pace sensation Umran Mallik picked up 3 for 79.



Brief Scores:



Karnataka: 392 for five in 90 overs (Manish Pandey 156, R Samarth 47, K V Siddharth 140 not out) vs Railways.



Pondicherry: 309 for six in 90 overs (Paras Dogra 108, S Karthik 63, Fabid Ahmed 32 not out) vs Jammu & Kashmir (Umran Malik 3/79).



Shah's century on debut puts Maharashtra in control



Opener Pawan Shah slammed a sublime 165 on debut to guide Maharashtra to 278 for five on the first day of their Elite Ranji Trophy group G game against Assam in Rohtak.



The 22-year-old Shah, who hails from Chinchwad and is a product of the Varroc Vengsarkar Cricket Academy, was the cynosure of all eyes at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Stadium as he took on a pedestrian Assam attack with gusto.



The right-handed batter hit 15 boundaries and one maximum in his 275-ball unbeaten knock.



Put into bat, Maharashtra lost opener Yash Nahar (4) and Rahul Tripathi (2) to find themselves in a spot of bother at 32/2.



But Shah found an able ally in captain Ankit Bawne (27) and the two rallied the innings with their 66-run stand for the third wicket. After Bawne became right-arm pacer Mukhtar Hussain's second victim, it was Shah, who held the innings together.



Meanwhile, Shah was joined in the middle by seasoned campaigner Naushad Shaikh but after reaching 28, the latter got out. However, Shah kept on playing his shots at will, frustrating the opposition attack while proving his mettle at the big stage.



Maharashtra lost Shaikh and wicketkeeper Vishant More (16) in quick succession, but Diyyang Hinganekar (36 not out) played the perfect second fiddle to Shah, the duo adding 94 runs for the sixth wicket to prop up their team.



Brief scores: Maharashtra 278/5 (Pawan Shah 165 not out; Divyang Hinganekar 36 not out) vs Assam (Mukhtar Hussain 3/61).



Uttar Pradesh 268/7 (Akshdeep Nath 91, Rinku Singh 65; Dhruv Jurel 52 not out) vs Vidarbha (Umesh Yadav 2/37).



Himachal fight back to post 324/6 vs Punjab



Himachal Pradesh overcame a shaky start with half centuries from skipper Ankit Kalsi, Akash Vasisht and Raghav Dhawan to notch up 324 for 6 on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group F match against Punjab in New Delhi.



Opting to bowl, Punjab reduced Himachal to 21 for 2 inside 10 overs with their new-ball bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Baltej Singh dismissing openers Prashant Chopra (13) and Abhimanyu Rana (3) in successive overs.



Skipper Ankit Kalsi then steadied the Himachal ship with Raghav Dhawan as they negotiated Punjab bowlers at ease to see through the first session at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.



The duo put together 139 runs for the third wicket with Raghav scoring a 125-ball 73 before being run out by Abhishek Sharma.



Kalsi followed soon after, being trapped by Gurkeerat Singh in the 57th over but Himachal got going with Akash Vasisht remaining unbeaten on 78.



He shared 95 runs with Nikhil Gangta (45) as Punjab got a strong resistance from Himachal lower-order batters.



Brief Scores:



At Arun Jaitley Stadium: Himachal Pradesh: 324 for 6 in 90 overs (Ankit Kalsi 88, Akash Vasisht 78 not out, Raghav Dhawan 73, Nikhil Gangta 45) vs Punjab.



At Palam A Ground: Haryana 327 for 4 in 90 overs (Yashu Sharma 101 not out, Shubham Rohilla 61, Kapil Hooda 56) vs Tripura.