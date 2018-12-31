Ranji roundup: Mumbai on the verge of early exit

December 31, 2018 20:28 IST

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer is bowled by Akshay Wakhare. Photograph: PTI

Vidarbha piled up a mammoth 511 in their first essay and then reduced Mumbai to 169 for six on the second day of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy Game in Nagpur on Monday.



For Vidarbha, veteran Wasim Jaffer (178) and No. 3 Atharva Taide (95) had laid foundation of a big score at the Vidarha Cricket Association stadium.



Resuming at 389/4, Ganesh Satish added 13 runs to his overnight tally before he fell for 90 as he missed a deserving hundred.

Satish became pacer Shardul Thakur's second victim.



But a determined Mohit Kale struck a patient 68 in 126 balls.



And contributions from lower order batsmen -- Apoorv Wankhede (25), Akshay Wakhare (20 not out) and Aditya Sarwate (16) -- helped the hosts cross the 500-run mark.



For the visitors, slow left-arm bowler Dhurmil Matkar ended with a five-wicket haul but had to concede 141 runs.



However, 41-time Ranji champions Mumbai, who need an outright win to stay alive in the tournament, had a disastrous start.



They lost opener Vikrant Auti (7), in-form captain Siddhesh Lad (3) and Shreyas Iyer (0) cheaply.



The visitors were reeling at 31-3, before Jay Bista (64) and all-rounder Shubham Ranjane (52) resurrected their innings with their 99-run stand for the fourth wicket.



As things looked positive for Mumbai, Bista threw his wicket away, with Mumbai at 130-4.



The domestic giants then lost Ranjane and experienced batsman Aditya Tare (12) in quick succession.



At close of play, all-rounder Shivam Dubey (21 not out) and Dhurmil Matkar (6 not out) were at the crease.



For Vidarbha, young off-spinner Akshay Wakhare (4-55) was the pick of the bowlers and his scalps included Bista, Iyer and Ranjane.



Meanwhile, at Pune, visitors Gujarat took a massive 184-run lead against Maharashtra with skipper Priyank Panchal and opener Kathan Patel slamming centuries.



After bundling out Maharashtra for 230 on Sunday, Gujarat ended the second day at 414/3.



At Alur in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh have a mountain to climb as they trail hosts Karnataka by 297 runs.



Karnataka posted a massive 418 in their first essay while Chhattisgarh were teetering at 121/3.



At Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi, Baroda had an upper hand, after they took the crucial first-innings lead against Railways.



Brief Scores:



At Nagpur: Vidarbha 511 (Wasim Jaffer 178, Atharva Taide 95, Ganesh Satish 90, Dhurmil Matkar 5-141) vs Mumbai 169/6 (Jay Bista 64, Shubham Ranjane 52, Akshay Wakhare 4-55).



At Pune: Maharashtra 230 vs Gujarat 414/3 (Priyank Panchal 141, Kathan Patel 107, Manprit Juneja 81, Anupam Sanklecha 1-61).



At Alur: Kartanaka 418 (Dega Nischal 107, Sidharth K V 105, R Vinay Kumar 90 not out, Pankaj Rao 7-82) vs Chhattisgarh 121/3 (Harpreet Singh Bhatia 53 not out).



At New Delhi: Baroda 313 and 14/2 (Kedar Devdhar 6 not out, Amit Mishra 2-9) vs Railways 200 (Mahesh Rawat 50, Arindam Ghosh 46, Krunal Pandya 4-40).



Delhi gain upperhand after lacklustre Bengal batting



Seamer Subodh Bhati triggered a middle-order collapse in the second session as Delhi gained upperhand against Bengal with a slender 20-run first innings lead after the second day in a Ranji Trophy group league encounter in Kolkata.



In a nippy five-over spell, Bhati took three wickets as Bengal lost five wickets in the post-lunch session before being all out for 220 in reply to Delhi's first innings score of 240.



Bhati got a good support from Kulwant Khejroliya (3/86) as the left-arm medium pacer dealt a big blow dismissing skipper Manoj Tiwary (15), whose wrong judgement proved to be costly in the context of the innings.



Tiwary shouldered arms to an incoming Khejroliya delivery that moved in a shade after pitching to take the off-stump for a walk.



At stumps, Delhi were 41/2 in their second essay, with an overall lead of 61 runs at close on day two.



Ashok Dinda (2/22) took both the wickets in a spirited bowling display and was the only Bengal bowler to make an impact, something that kept Bengal's fading hopes alive in the must-win Elite Group B fixture.



Both the teams need minimum six points to stay in contention for a quarter-final berth.



Brief Scores:



Delhi 240 and 41/2 vs Bengal 220; 58.4 overs (Sudip Chattterjee 56; Subodh Bhati 3/28, Kulwant Khejroliya 3/86).



Uttar Pradesh thrash Haryana



Left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar took 14 wickets in the match as Uttar Pradesh thrashed hosts Haryana by six wickets in their Elite Group C Ranji Trophy game inside two days in Rohtak.



For Uttar Pradesh, Saurabh Kumar, was adjudged the Man of the Match as he ended the game with match figures of 14 wickets for 65 runs at the Chaudhry Bansi Lal Cricket Stadium, picking seven wickets each in both the innings.



As many as 20 wickets had fallen on the opening day, on Sunday.



Haryana were bundled out for 110 in their first essay with 25-year-old Saurabh taking 7-33.



The visitors then managed to take a slender-first innings lead after they posted 133 on the board.



Resuming on overnight score of 10 for no loss, Haryana batsmen again meekly surrendered to Saurabh, who ended the second innings with brilliant figures of 7-32.



Haryana was shot out for paltry 129.



For the hosts, opener Amit Kumar top-scored with 51, but other batters faltered in the second innings too.



Needing 107 to win, Uttar Pradesh chased the target in 21.2 overs, losing four wickets in the process.



UP opener Samarth Singh remained unbeaten on 53 in company of Rinku Singh (20 not out) as the duo took the side home.



Brief Scores:



At Rohtak: Haryana 110 and 129 (Amit Kumar 51, Jayant Yadav 26, Saurabh Kumar 7-32) lost to Uttar Pradesh 133 and 110 for 4 (Samarth Singh 53 not out, Rinku Singh 20 not out)



At Guwahati: Assam 128 and 245 (Rishav Das 95, Surupam Purkayastha 46, Amit Sinha 33, Parvez Rasool 3-30) vs Jammu and Kashmir 144 and 19/1 (Qamran Iqbal 13 not out).



At Porvorim: Goa 244 vs Rajasthan 343/3 (Robin Bist 98 not out, Mahipal Lomror 89, Ashok Menaria 66 not out).



At Jamshedpur: Tripura 253/9 (Rajib Saha 48 not out, Rahul Shukla 4-38) vs Jharkhand 307/4 (Kumar Deobrat 136 not out, Nazim Siddiqui 134, Neelambuj Vats 3-45)



At New Delhi (Palam): Odisha 177 vs Services 183/4 (N K Singh 64, Ravi Chauhan 48, Abhishek Raut 2-52)



Andhra make strong reply against Hyderabad



Andhra replied strongly making 207 for 3 in 76 overs after dismissing Hyderabad for 271 at stumps on day two of the Ranji Trophy Elite Group B match in Vizianagaram.



Opener C R Gnaneshwar led the way with a solid 65 after K V Sasikanth's five-wicket haul helped the host restrict Hyderabad to 271.



Riding on half-centuries by Himalay Agarwal (59) and captain Akshat Reddy (57) and a cameo by No. 11 Mehdi Hassan, Hyderabad, who resumed on 226 for 7, managed to add further 45 runs.



Gnaneshwar and D B Prashant Kumar (32) provided a good start for Andhra and put on 58 runs. T Ravi Teja got the first wicket for the visitors' when he dismissed Kumar.



Gnaneshwar and Jyothisaikrishna (38) were involved in a 62-run stand for the second wicket to push Andhra forward.



After the fall of Gnaneshwar, Jyothisaikrishna and Ricky Bhui added 46 runs. Jyothisaikrishna's exit brought K S Bharat together and they ensured the team suffered no further losses.



Brief scores:



At Vizianagaram: Hyderabad 271 all out (Himalay Agarwal 59, P Akshat Reddy 57, K V Sasikant 5 for 64) vs Andhra 207 for 3 in 76 overs (Gnaneshwar 65).



At Mohali: Kerala 121 all out and 127/3 (Mohd Azharuddeen 76 not out) vs Punjab 217 all out (Jiwanjot Singh 69, Mandeep Singh 89, Sandeep Warrier 5 for 83).



At Indore: Madhya Pradesh 265 all out and 47 for 2 vs Himachal 127 all out.