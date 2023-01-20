Ranji roundup: Delhi thrash Mumbai for first win of season

IMAGE: It was Delhi's first outright win over heavyweights Mumbai since the 1979-80 Ranji Trophy final. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/Twitter

Vaibhav Rawal scored a fine century before pacer Divij Mehra's dismantled Mumbai with a five-wicket haul to power Delhi to an emphatic eight-wicket victory in the Ranji Trophy Group B match in New Delhi on Friday.

It was Delhi's first outright win over heavyweights Mumbai since the 1979-80 Ranji Trophy final, when Bishan Singh Bedi's side got the better of Sunil Gavaskar's team by 240 runs.



Bowling out Mumbai for 293 in the first innings, Delhi took a 76-run lead owing to Vaibhav Rawal's 114 and skipper Himmat Singh's 85.



The 20-year-old Mehra, playing only his second first-class game, then gave a masterclass in seam bowling at the Arun Jaitley Stadium as he ran through the much-vaunted Mumbai top-order.



His scalps included Prithvi Shaw, Musheer Khan, Armaan Jaffer, first innings centurion Sarfaraz Khan, and Mohit Avasthi as he paved the way for Delhi's maiden win of the season.



Resuming at 168/9 on the final day, Mumbai's Tanush Kotian (50 not out) managed to get his half-century before spinner Hrithik Shokeen snared the last wicket with Mumbai managing to score 170 in their second essay.



With less than 100 runs required for the win, Delhi, who have so far endured a tumultuous season and are out of the quarterfinal contention, looked eager to bag the victory.



Opener Anuj Rawat (14) slammed two boundaries and a six in his four-ball innings. Vaibahv Sharma (36 ) and Hrithik Shokeen (36 not out) then put up a 69-run stand, hitting nine fours and two sixes between them.



With Sharma getting out in the 16th over, former skipper and IPL specialist Nitish Rana, who was added to the squad on the eve of the match, walked to the middle and sent the very first delivery he faced for a six, to seal Delhi's win.



The loss has affected the Ajinkya Rahane-led Mumbai's chances for a place in the quarter-finals.



In the other matches in the group, spinner Lalith Mohan, who had taken a five-wicket hal in the first innings, grabbed a six-wicket haul (6/58) in the second essay as Andhra beat Saurasthra by 150 runs, while Tamil Nadu thrashed Assam by an innings and 70 runs.



Brief Scores:



At Delhi: Mumbai 293 and 170 in 60.5 overs (Ajinkya Rahane 51, Tanush Kotian 50 not out; Divij Mehra 5/30) vs Delhi 369 and 97 for 2 (Vaibhav Sharma 36, Hrithik Shokeen 36)



At Rajkot: Andhra 415 and 164/7 dec in 45 overs (Abhishek Reddy 33, Hanuma Vihari 37, Karan Shinde 50 not out) vs Saurashtra 237 and 192 in 56.2 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 91; Lalith Mohan 6/58).



At Chennai: Tamil Nadu 540 vs Assam 266 and 204 in 88.1 overs (Rishav Das 58; Ajith Ram 5/70)



Karnataka-Kerala match ends in draw



Karnataka gained three points after its Ranji Trophy Group C match against Kerala petered out to a draw on the fourth and final day in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.



Karnataka extended its lead to 143 runs adding 75 more runs before they declared their innings on 485/9 declared courtesy of a superb double ton by India Test discard Mayank Agarwal (208).



The Kerala batters made 96/4 in 51 overs to deny Karnataka any opening as the game ended in a draw.



Earlier in the day, Karnataka batters B R Sharath (53) and Shubhang Hegde (50 not out) helped themselves to half-centuries as the team sought to extend the lead. Hegde, who batted cautiously, added 53 runs for the ninth wicket with V Vyshak (17) before the latter was bowled by Sijomon Joseph (1/90).



Off-spinner Vaishakh Chandran was the best bowler for the home team, finishing with 3/117 while M D Nidheesh and Jalaj Saxena picked up two wickets each.



Meanwhile in Jodhpur, Rajasthan trounced Chhattisgarh by 167 runs and Goa registered an impressive innings win over Services in New Delhi.



Services, who were 139/2 overnight, saw opener Ravi Chauhan score a valiant ton but that could not prevent the team from going down by an innings as they were dismissed for 304.



In Puducherry, Jharkhand eased to a 10-wicket win over the host team, knocking off the target of 70 in the 27th over.



Brief scores:



At Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala 342 all out in 130.1 overs (Sachin Baby 141, Jalaj Saxena 57, V Koushik 6/54) and 96/4 in 51 overs drew against Karnataka 485/9 dec in 163.1 overs (Mayank Agarwal 208, S J Nikin Jose 54, B R Sharath 53, Shubhang Hegde 50 not out).



At Puducherry: Pondicherry 231 all out in 91.4 overs (K B Arun Karthick 68, Paras K Dogra 68) and 250 all out in 84.5 overs (Arun Karthick 82) lost to Jharkhand 412 all out in 133.2 overs (Virat Singh 124, Saurabh Tiwary 116, Sagar P Udeshi 8/118) and 73 for no loss in 26.2 overs (Kumar Deobrat 38 not out) by 10 wickets.



At New Delhi: Services 175 all out in 59.2 overs and 304 all out in 91 overs (Ravi Chauhan 139 S G Rohila 52, Darshan Misal 5/70, Vijesh Prabhudesai 4/57) lost to Goa 483/9 dec in 155.2 overs (KD Eknath 156 not out, Manthan Khutkar 82) by an innings and four runs.



At Jodhpur: Rajasthan 360 all out in 93 overs (Samarpit Joshi 123) and 268/3 dec in 48 overs (Mahipal Lomror 130) beat Chhattisgarh 199 all out in 77.3 overs (Aniket Choudhary 4/25, MJ Suthar 4/46) and 262 all out in 83.4 overs (AG Tiwary 51, Shanshank Singh 51, Sumit Ruikar 47, MJ Suthar 6/116) by 167 runs.