Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ranji: Prithvi Shaw to lead Mumbai; Tendulkar Jr in squad

Ranji: Prithvi Shaw to lead Mumbai; Tendulkar Jr in squad

December 29, 2021 20:41 IST
Prithvi Shaw

IMAGE: ‘Prithvi is a brilliant captain and fantabulous opening batsman, what else you need,’ said Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola on the batter’s appointment. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

Flamboyant opener Prithvi Shaw will lead Mumbai for the first two matches of the upcoming Ranji Trophy season.

The 41-time Ranji champions are placed in the Elite nine-team Group C and will open their campaign against Maharashtra on January 13.

 

They will clash with Delhi on January 20 in Kolkata.

"Prithvi is a brilliant captain and fantabulous opening batsman, what else you need," Mumbai chief selector Salil Ankola said on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Shaw, who captained the team when India won the 2018 Under-19 World Cup, led Mumbai in the triumphant Vijay Hazare Trophy campaign earlier this year. He scored a record 827 runs, inclusive of four hundreds, in eight matches.

Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, middle-order batters Sarfaraz Khan, Arman Jaffer and Aakarshit Gomel made it to the 20-member squad along with experienced stumper-batter Aditya Tare.

All-rounder Shivam Dube, who has played one ODI and 13 T20Is, was also picked by the selection committee, comprising Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai and Anand Yalvigi.

The bowling attack will be led by experienced pacer Dhaval Kulkarni. Medium pacer Mohit Awasthi, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani, off-spinner Shashank Attarde and left-arm medium pacer Roystan Dias form the attack.

Pace all-rounder Arjun Tendulkar is also part of the squad.

The squad: Prithvi Shaw (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Arman Jaffer, Sarfaraz Khan, Sachin Yadav, Aditya Tare (wicket-keeper), Hardik Tamore (wicketkeeper), Shivam Dube, Aman Khan, Shams Mulan, Tanush Kotian, Prashant Solanki, Shashank Attarde, Dhaval Kulkarni, Mohit Awasthi, Prince Badiani, Siddharth Raut, Roystan Dias and Arjun Tendulkar.

