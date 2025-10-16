Ranji Trophy: Debutant Pandey shines after Kishan props J'khand

Round up of all the Ranji Trophy action on Thursday.

IMAGE: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja took seven wickets against Karnataka on Thursday. Photograph: BCCI Domestic/X

Seamer Jatin Pandey picked up three wickets on debut to leave former champions Tamil Nadu tottering at 18 for five after Ishan Kishan's 173 propelled Jharkhand to 419 all out in their Ranji Trophy Group A match in Coimbatore on Thursday.

At stumps on the second day, M Shahrukh Khan was batting on 4 and India U-19 star RS Ambrish, on his debut, was yet to open his account.

Jharkhand skipper Kishan, who ended the opening day unbeaten on 125, looked good for a double century until he was dismissed by Ambrish, having faced 247 balls while hitting 15 fours and six sixes.

The big knock by the out of favour India player helped Jharkhand end strongly after they were 157 for six at one stage on the first day.

The pair of Kishan and Sahil Raj added 214 runs for the seventh wicket to not only bail their team out of a difficult situation but also put them in a position of strength.

Left-arm medium pacer Gurjapneet Singh was the most successful bowler for Tamil Nadu, returning figures of 4/71 in 27 overs, while there were two wickets apiece for DT Chandrasekar and Jeganathan Hemchudeshan.

In reply, Tamil Nadu were off to a horror start as they lost half their side with just 18 runs on the board.

Pacer Sahil Raj struck in the first ball of the Tamil Nadu innings, bowling out opener Balasubramaniam Sachin for a duck.

Pandey then picked up three wickets, while Raj chipped in with another, to derail the TN innings as they trailed Jharkhand by 401 runs on a rain-marred day.

Brief scores:

Jharkhand 1st innings: 419 all out in 132.1 overs (Ishan Kishan 173, Sahil Raj 77; Gurjapneet Singh 4/71) vs Tamil Nadu 1st innings: 18/5 in 11 overs (Jatin Pandey 3/10).



In Bengaluru: Vidarbha 1st innings 463 all out in 130.2 overs (Aman Mokhade 183; yash Rathod 71; Rongsen Jonathan 4/98) versus Nagaland 1st innings 81/3 in 41 overs.

.

In Kanpur: Andhra 1st innings 470 all out in 143 overs (KS Bharat 142, Shaik Rashdee 136; Vipraj Nigam 4/136) versus Uttar Pradesh 1st innings 73/1 in 29 over.

.

In Cuttack: Odisha 1st innings: 271 all out in 116.1 overs (Rajesh Dhuper 94; Atit Seth 4/67) versus Baroda 1st innings 127/2 in 61 overs (Shivalik Sharma batting 75).

Dharmendrasinh Jadeja picks seven as Saurashtra bowl out Karnataka for 372

Saurashtra left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja returned with impressive figures of 7 for 124 to single-handedly dismantle Karnataka, bowling the visitors out for 372 in their first innings on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match in Rajkot on Thursday.

Resuming their innings at 295 for five, Karnataka's last five wickets could add just 77 runs as Jadeja wreaked havoc.

Half-centurion Smaran Ravichandran (77) added just 11 runs to his overnight score while veteran Shreyas Gopal (56 off 95; 4x4s, 2x6s) and Shikhar Shetty (41) made useful contributions to take Karnataka to 372.

Earlier on Wednesday, Devdutt Padikkal (96, 141balls, 11x4s) and Karun Nair (73, 126 balls, 9x4s) added 146 runs for the third wicket for Karnataka.

In reply, Saurashtra were 200 for four in 60 overs at stumps on day two, trailing Karnataka by 172 runs.

Wicket-keeper Harvik Desai (41) and Chirag Jani (90, 148b, 11x4s, 1x6) shared 140 runs for the opening stand to hand Saurashtra a solid start.

At close of play, Arpit Vasavada (12 not out) and Prerak Mankad (20 not out) were at the crease.

After his exploits with the bat, Gopal also excelled with the ball, picking up three wickets for 51 runs.

Brief Scores:

At Rajkot: Karnataka: 372 all out in 117.3 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 96, Karun Nair 73, R Smaran 77, Shreyas Gopal 56; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 7/124) vs Saurashtra: 200 for 4 in 60 overs (Chirag Jani 90, Harvik Desai 41; Shreyas Gopal 3/51).

At Thiruvananthapuram: Maharashtra: 239 all out in 84.1 overs (Ruturaj Gaikwad 91, Jalaj Saxena 49; Nidheesh 5/49, Nedumankuzhy Basil 3/57) vs Kerala: 35 for 3 in 10.4 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 27; Rajneesh Gurbani 2/20).

At Porvorim: Goa: 566 all out in 160.4 overs (Lalit Yadav 213, Abhinav Tejrana 205; Vishu Kashyap 7/173) vs Chandigarh: 34 for 1 in 8 overs (Arjun Azad 21 not out, Manan Vohra 11 not out; Arjun Tendulkar 1/10).

At Indore: Punjab: 232 all out in 84.3 overs (Uday Saharan 75; Saransh Jain 6/75) vs Madhya Pradesh 305 for 6 in 93 overs (Rajat Patidar 107 not out; Naman Dhir 3/72, Prerit Dutta 3/55).

Chatterjee helps Bengal recover on Day 2

Sudip Chatterjee missed out on a century by a whisker but his 98 and an unbeaten 82 from Sumanta Gupta helped Bengal recover from a precarious position to post 274 for six on day two of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group C match against Uttarakhand, in Kolkata on Thursday.

The hosts are now leading by 61 runs with four wickets in hand, having bundled out Uttarakhand for 213 on the opening day.

Starting the day overnight score of eight for one, Bengal batters struggled against pacer Devendra Singh Bora, who wreaked havoc, having removed skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran for a first-ball duck on the opening day.

He accounted for Sudip Kumar Gharami (15) and Anustup Majumdar (35) as Bengal slumped to 63 for three before lunch.

Wicketkeeper Abishek Porel's brief stay (21 off 40) ended soon after the break, leaving Bengal in trouble at 98 for four.

However, Chatterjee and Gupta stitched together a crucial 156-run stand for the fifth wicket that steadied the innings, blunting the bowling attack through the afternoon and evening sessions.

Left-handed Chatterjee, a former India A batter, who faced 264 balls and struck 12 boundaries, fell agonisingly short of a well-deserved century, edging Bora to slip just two runs short.

Gupta remained unbeaten on 82 off 149 deliveries, anchoring the lower middle order with composure as Bengal ended the day on a strong note.

Vishal Bhati (15) was the sixth batter to fall, bowled by Rajan Kumar (1/45), just before stumps.

Among the bowlers, Bora was the standout performer for Uttarakhand, while left-arm spinner Jagadeesha Suchith and seamer Abhay Negi bowled economically but went wicketless.

Bengal will look to build on their total when play resumes on Day 2, with Mohammed Shami and the rest of the tail expected to support Gupta in pushing the total past the 300-run mark.

Brief Scores:

In Kolkata: Uttarakhand 1st Innings: 213 all out vs Bengal 1st innings: 274/6 in 92.5 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 98, Sumanta Gupta 82 batting; Devendra Singh Bora 4/65).

In Surat: Haryana 171 and 201/9 in 65 overs (Parth Vats 106 not out, Himanshu Sangwan 4/31) vs Railways 128 all out.

In Delhi: Services 359 all out in 133.3 overs (Nakul Sharma 96, Pulkit Narang 69; Swapnil K Singh 5/104) vs Tripura 56/4 in 34 overs (H Vihari 16; Amarjeet Singh 2/20).

In Ahmedabad: Assam 310 all out in 132.4 overs (Sibsankar Roy 113, Pradyun Saikia 70, Riyan Parag 40, Siddharth Desai 3/68) vs Gujarat 166 for no loss in 44 overs (Abhishek Desai 80 batting, Aarya Desai 79 batting).

Debutant Doseja, opener Sangwan hit double tons as Delhi amass 529/4

Young opener Sanat Sangwan (211 no) and debutant Ayush Doseja (209) hit contrasting double hundreds as Delhi made full use of a batting paradise, piling on 529 for four before declaring against Tilak Varma-led Hyderabad on the second day of their Ranji Trophy Group D contest in Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad also started their reply on a strong note, reaching 77 for one in 17 overs, with veteran Tanmay Agarwal batting on 27 after fellow opener Rahul Singh was trapped leg-before for a 35 by rival skipper Ayush Badoni.

The day belonged to the two southpaws -- Sangwan and Doseja -- who added a massive 319 runs for the fourth wicket, having come together at a relatively uncomfortable 113 for three.

While Sangwan was old school, leaving and blocking a lot of deliveries in his 470-ball knock, Doseja was free flowing as he took only 279 balls for his innings.

In the past few years, the Delhi top-order hadn't exactly given a good account of themselves and a 300-run stand between two left-handers was special as both reached their maiden first-class hundred on the day.

They had started the day with Sangwan being nine short and Doseja needing three runs to complete the milestone.

With Priyansh Arya, the young IPL star and recent centurion for India A against Australia A, sitting in the dugout, Sangwan had to show his wares after failure of fellow opener Arpit Rana, whose selection has come under scanner.

While Sangwan hit 21 fours and three sixes, Doseja had 25 boundaries and five sixes to his credit. The track at Next-Gen cricket ground had nothing in it for the bowlers and both the left-handers feasted on some poor bowling effort from Hyderabad.

At one point, even skipper Tilak, who would fly to Australia after playing this match, also bowled five overs of off-spin.

In fact, Doseja was very severe on left-arm spinner Gangam Anikethreddy, whom he hit for 11 fours and two sixes. There were sixes --over long on, long-off, mid-wicket region.

Looking at the track, it will be a one innings game unless Hyderabad batters falter badly.

Mumbai in sight of first innings lead despite Dogra ton

Playing in his 23rd first-class season, the soon-to-be-41 Paras Dogra played a captain's knock as he hit a classy unbeaten century for Jammu and Kashmir, but title contenders Mumbai are firmly in sight of a first innings lead in another group D match in Srinagar.

After Mumbai ended their first innings on 386 with seamer Yudhvir Singh, who took a five-for (5/96) denying Shams Mulani (91) a chance to score a hundred, Jammu and Kashmir reached 273 for seven at stumps on day two.

Jammu and Kashmir were tottering at 166 for six before Dogra (112 batting) added 68 for the seventh wicket with Abid Mushtaq (40) and 39 for an unbroken eighth wicket stand with Aqib Nabi (15 batting).

Brief Scores:

At Hyderabad: Delhi 529/4 decl (Sanat Sangwan 211 not out, Ayush Doseja 209 not out). Hyderabad 77/1.



At Srinagar: Mumbai 386 (Siddhesh Lad 116, Shams Mulani 91, Yudhvir Singh 5/91). J&K 273/7 (Paras Dogra 112 batting, Tushar Deshpande 2/34).

At Puducherry: Himachal Pradesh 305 (Mayank Dagar 83, Sagar Udeshi 7/88). Puducherry 96/8 (Mayank Dagar 3/30).