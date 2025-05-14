Rana reveals how she thrived on flat Lankan pitches

IMAGE: Despite flat tracks that saw over 600 runs scored in a single ODI, India's Sneh Rana outsmarted batters with her precision. Photograph: BCCI Womem/X

Sneh Rana's triumphant return to the Indian women's cricket team was aided by bowling coach Avishkar Salvi, the off-spinner herself said on Wednesday.

Salvi's insights on reading the pitch and pulling back pace worked in Rana's favour.

On batter-dominant pitches, Rana's clever use of varied pace proved to be the game-changer, helping her claim 15 wickets and finish as the leading wicket-taker of the multi-nation ODI series - equalling Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick's long-standing record.

“I had a word with our bowling coach, Avishkar sir… He told us what kind of deliveries would work there,” Rana said.

"The ball was coming onto the bat really nicely, so we were advised to cut off the pace and bowl fuller,” she explained.

“I am extremely happy, glad that I got this opportunity and coming back in blues after so long, it feels so good to don this jersey again,” said Rana.

Despite flat tracks that saw over 600 runs scored in a single ODI, Rana outsmarted batters with her precision.

Rana also surpassed Nooshin Al Khadeer's record for most wickets in a women's ODI tri-series and bettered New Zealand's Rachel Pullar's mark of 12 wickets from 2002.

“Winning momentum is always good. Performing in such conditions under pressure gives you extra confidence and experience,” Rana said.

“And personally, after such a long period, to perform for my country and be named Player of the Series — yes, it has helped me a lot.”

Notably, Rana had not been picked in the 2025 Women's Premier League auction and was brought into the India squad later as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil.

With a stellar performance in Sri Lanka, Rana has brought herself into the reckoning for a spot in the ODI World Cup squad at home later this year.