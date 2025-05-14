HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Rana reveals how she thrived on flat Lankan pitches

Rana reveals how she thrived on flat Lankan pitches

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 14, 2025 20:10 IST

x

Sneh Rana

IMAGE: Despite flat tracks that saw over 600 runs scored in a single ODI, India's Sneh Rana outsmarted batters with her precision. Photograph: BCCI Womem/X

Sneh Rana's triumphant return to the Indian women's cricket team was aided by bowling coach Avishkar Salvi, the off-spinner herself said on Wednesday.

Salvi's insights on reading the pitch and pulling back pace worked in Rana's favour.

On batter-dominant pitches, Rana's clever use of varied pace proved to be the game-changer, helping her claim 15 wickets and finish as the leading wicket-taker of the multi-nation ODI series - equalling Australia's Cathryn Fitzpatrick's long-standing record.

“I had a word with our bowling coach, Avishkar sir… He told us what kind of deliveries would work there,” Rana said.

"The ball was coming onto the bat really nicely, so we were advised to cut off the pace and bowl fuller,” she explained.

“I am extremely happy, glad that I got this opportunity and coming back in blues after so long, it feels so good to don this jersey again,” said Rana.

Despite flat tracks that saw over 600 runs scored in a single ODI, Rana outsmarted batters with her precision.

Rana also surpassed Nooshin Al Khadeer's record for most wickets in a women's ODI tri-series and bettered New Zealand's Rachel Pullar's mark of 12 wickets from 2002.

“Winning momentum is always good. Performing in such conditions under pressure gives you extra confidence and experience,” Rana said.

 

“And personally, after such a long period, to perform for my country and be named Player of the Series — yes, it has helped me a lot.”

Notably, Rana had not been picked in the 2025 Women's Premier League auction and was brought into the India squad later as a replacement for the injured Shreyanka Patil.

With a stellar performance in Sri Lanka, Rana has brought herself into the reckoning for a spot in the ODI World Cup squad at home later this year.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Aadharsh A.V.© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Smriti inches closer to ODI crown after epic ton
Smriti inches closer to ODI crown after epic ton
Mandhana's blazing ton fires India to tri-series title
Mandhana's blazing ton fires India to tri-series title
'Injury-prone pacers a major concern for Team India'
'Injury-prone pacers a major concern for Team India'
Rana, Rawal shine as India down South Africa
Rana, Rawal shine as India down South Africa
Bumrah, Mandhana bag top Wisden honours
Bumrah, Mandhana bag top Wisden honours

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Indian States With The Most Forests

webstory image 2

Vintage Kashmir: Portraits Of The Past

webstory image 3

Kohli's No Butter Chicken Diet Explained

VIDEOS

Watch: India test fires 'drone killer' Bhargavastra2:30

Watch: India test fires 'drone killer' Bhargavastra

Anushka Sen looks hot in a red backless bodycon dress1:00

Anushka Sen looks hot in a red backless bodycon dress

Justice BR Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India4:03

Justice BR Gavai takes oath as 52nd Chief Justice of India

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD