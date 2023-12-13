News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rana-Kamboj take Haryana into Hazare final

Rana-Kamboj take Haryana into Hazare final

Source: PTI
December 13, 2023 23:05 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Himanshu Rana

IMAGE: Himanshu Rana, who has hardly made an impact this season in the tournament barring a century against a weak Mizoram, delivered just at the right time, mixing caution with aggression as he shared a 132-run stand with opener Yuvraj Singh (65). Photographs: BCCI Domestic/X

Riding on top-order batter Himanshu Rana's fourth List-A century and a four-for from pacer Anshul Kamboj, Haryana crushed five-time champions Tamil Nadu by 63 runs to enter their maiden Vijay Hazare Trophy final in Rajkot on Wednesday.

Thanks to Rana's unbeaten 116 off 118 deliveries, Haryana scored an imposing 293 for seven in 50 overs and then dismissed India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik-led Tamil Nadu for 230 in 47.1 overs in a one-sided match at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Kamboj finished with career-best bowling figures of 4/30 in all domestic formats as Tamil Nadu batter were made to bite the dust.

Haryana will meet the winners of the second semi-final between Rajasthan and Karnataka to be played in Rajkot on Thursday.

 

Rana, who has hardly made an impact this season in the tournament barring a century against a weak Mizoram, delivered just at the right time, mixing caution with aggression as he shared a 132-run stand with opener Yuvraj Singh (65).

Haryana suffered an early setback when opener Ankit Kumar was dismissed for 12, but No.3 Rana and Yuvraj started the rebuilding process.

The 25-year-old Rana was the more aggressive of the two batters, smashed 11 boundaries and two sixes to notch a strike rate in the vicinity of 100.

Things were going pretty smoothly for the pair but young Yuvraj's dismissal, caught by Sai Kishore off left-arm pacer T. Natarajan, saw Haryana suffer a major collapse before tailender Sumit Kumar played a cameo innings of 48 (30 balls) to give Haryana an imposing total.

Tamil Nadu stuttered at the start, losing veteran opener Baba Aparajith for 7 before Anshul Kamboj started the demolition job.

The 23-year-old right-arm pacer, playing only his 14th List A game dismissed Hari Nishaanth for 1, thus adding to Tamil Nadu's dismal outing.

TN stalwart and Aparajith's twin brother, Baba Indrajith, halted the slide with a patient 64 but his dismissal, clean bowled by Kamboj in the 41st over all but ended Tamil Nadu's bid to enter the final and aim for a sixth title.

The last time Tamil Nadu had made it to the title round was in the 2021-22 season, losing to Himachal Pradesh at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Brief scores: Haryana (Yuvraj Singh 65, Himanshu Rana 116 not out, Sumit Kumar 48; T Natarajan 3/79, Varun Chakravarthy 2/67, Sai Kishore 2/41) beat Tamil Nadu 230 in 47.1 overs (Narayan Jagadeesan 30, Baba Indrajith 64, Dinesh Karthik 31; Anshul Kamboj 4/30, Rahul Tewatia 2/50).

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Shami nominated for Arjuna Award
Shami nominated for Arjuna Award
'But due to rain and wet outfield...'
'But due to rain and wet outfield...'
'My thumb is damaged beyond repair'
'My thumb is damaged beyond repair'
Prasidh claims hat-trick, India A take lead vs SA A
Prasidh claims hat-trick, India A take lead vs SA A
Woman intruder Neelam participated in farmers' protest
Woman intruder Neelam participated in farmers' protest
Realty sector's inventory surges to over Rs 1 trn
Realty sector's inventory surges to over Rs 1 trn
Parliament breach: How 6 people hatched the plan
Parliament breach: How 6 people hatched the plan

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

More like this

Paes, Amritraj inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

Paes, Amritraj inducted into Tennis Hall of Fame

'Ashwin's been one of my biggest coaches in a way'

'Ashwin's been one of my biggest coaches in a way'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances