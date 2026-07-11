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Ramiz Raja criticises PCB's decision to remove Shan Masood as Test captain

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian July 11, 2026 17:36 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Former Pakistan skipper and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja has vehemently criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board's decision to remove Shan Masood as Test captain, arguing that he was unfairly blamed for poor results.

Shan Masood

IMAGE: Shan Masood captained Pakistan in 16 Tests since December 2023, with the team suffering 12 defeats.. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Ramiz Raja criticised the PCB for removing Shan Masood as Test captain, stating he was given an "ordinary Test team."
  • Babar Azam has been reinstated as Test captain for the upcoming tours of West Indies and England.
  • Raja argued that a captain's performance is directly linked to the quality of players provided.
 

Former Pakistan skipper Ramiz Raja has criticised the Pakistan Cricket Board for removing Shan Masood as the Test captain for the upcoming tours of West Indies and England.

The PCB has reinstated Babar Azam as the skipper, something that hasn't gone down well with Raja, who is also a former cricket board chairman. Incidentally Babar led the national Test team from 2020 to 2023.

Raja's Concerns Over Captaincy Change

"You give him an ordinary Test team and then expect him to produce good results," Ramiz commented on his YouTube channel.

He expressed concerns that Babar, who had replaced Shan as the Test captain for the coming tours of the Caribbean and England, would also face similar challenges.

"If I had been in Shan's place, I would have submitted a written protest with the board that when a captain is consistently given a group of ordinary players consistently then how can you expect positive results?"

Raja lashed out at PCB mandarins.

"If the standard of the Test squad is not good, how is the captain only responsible for this," he added.

Masood's Tenure And Upcoming Tours

Shan was removed after leading Pakistan in 16 Tests since December 2023 in which the team suffered 12 defeats.

Senior selector Aqib Javed has recently blamed the outgoing captain for poor leadership decisions. Ramiz disagreed, insisting a captain is only as good as the group of players he is given.

The Pakistan squad leaves on 13 July for the Caribbean where they play two Tests and then fly to England for three more Tests in August and September.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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Shan MasoodRamiz RajaPakistanPCBBabar Azam

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