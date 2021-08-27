News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ramiz Raja set to become Pakistan Cricket Board chief

Ramiz Raja set to become Pakistan Cricket Board chief

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
August 27, 2021 23:48 IST
Ramiz Raja

IMAGE: Ramiz Raja was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning Pakistan team captained by Imran Khan. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Former captain Ramiz Raja is set to take over as the next chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board next month.

 

The Election Commissioner of the PCB, Justice (retd) Sheikh Azmat Saeed called a special meeting of the Board of Governors on Monday in Lahore to elect the 36th PCB chairman.

This basically means that the PCB will not have a chairman to succeed Ehsan Mani until September 13 as the 10-member Board of Governors (BoG) have to elect him from among the two nominations submitted by the patron in chief for the post.

PCB patron Prime Minister Imran Khan had nominated Asad Ali Khan and Ramiz on the BoG for a three-year term while exercising his powers under clause 12(1) of the PCB Constitution.

The other five members on the BoG are Aasim Wajid Jawad, Alia Zafar, Arif Saeed and Javed Kurieshi (all independent members) and Wasim Khan (PCB chief executive).

The nomination of Ramiz and Asad, a senior bureaucrat, follows days of speculation over the appointment of the PCB chief with Ramiz being the clear favourite to win the vote as he has already held meetings with the PM and submitted a blueprint for how he wants to run Pakistan cricket.

Ramiz was part of the 1992 World Cup-winning Pakistan team captained by Imran and took the last catch of the match to clinch the title.

