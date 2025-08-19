HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Ramandeep smashes 8 sixes in rare Buchi Babu ton

Ramandeep smashes 8 sixes in rare Buchi Babu ton

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

August 19, 2025 18:56 IST

x

Ramandeep Singh

IMAGE: 101 balls, 111 runs: Ramandeep Singh finally breaks century drought in style. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab all-rounder Ramandeep Singh, who has yet to score a professional cricket century, smashed a 101-ball 111 during his state’s Buchi Babu tournament match against Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Buchi Babu tournament, which does not have first-class status, is being held in Tamil Nadu with several teams participating. Punjab got off to a rocky start, losing opener Jaskaranvir Singh on the third ball of the innings.

 

Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 91 balls, with nine fours) and U19 World Cup sensation Uday Saharan (113 off 225 balls, with seven fours and a six) stitched together a 103-run stand, as per Wisden.

Punjab then lost wickets in clusters and were restricted to 168/4 when Ramandeep walked in. He counterattacked brilliantly, smashing four boundaries and eight sixes in his knock.

In five first-class matches, Ramandeep has scored 183 runs in nine innings at an average of 22.67, with a best of 69*. In 31 List A matches, he has made 523 runs in 24 innings at an average of 29.05, with three fifties and a highest score of 80. In 77 T20s, he has scored 687 runs in 52 innings at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 169.21, with two fifties and a best of 64.

The all-rounder enjoyed a breakout Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2024 with eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 125 runs in nine innings as a finisher at an average of 31.25, a strike rate of over 201, and a best of 35.

His IPL exploits earned him an international debut for India during the T20I series against South Africa in November 2024, away from home. He has since played one inning, scoring 15 runs, and has also picked up a wicket.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Has Yashasvi Jaiswal Been Shortchanged?
Has Yashasvi Jaiswal Been Shortchanged?
Gill named vice-captain for Asia Cup; Bumrah included
Gill named vice-captain for Asia Cup; Bumrah included
Shock omission as India reveal squad for Women's WC
Shock omission as India reveal squad for Women's WC
Babar, Rizwan demoted, no players in elite list
Babar, Rizwan demoted, no players in elite list
IPL star offers prayers at Mahakal Temple
IPL star offers prayers at Mahakal Temple

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Raakhee's 10 Best Songs

webstory image 2

Manisha Koirala's 10 Best Roles

webstory image 3

Majama! Gujarat On A Platter

VIDEOS

Manika Vishwakarma Wins Miss Universe India 2025 Crown2:08

Manika Vishwakarma Wins Miss Universe India 2025 Crown

PM Modi felicitates NDA's V-P nominee CP Radhakrishnan1:26

PM Modi felicitates NDA's V-P nominee CP Radhakrishnan

Rahul Gandhi's car hits cop during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar1:29

Rahul Gandhi's car hits cop during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV