Ramandeep smashes 8 sixes in rare Buchi Babu ton

IMAGE: 101 balls, 111 runs: Ramandeep Singh finally breaks century drought in style. Photograph: BCCI

Punjab all-rounder Ramandeep Singh, who has yet to score a professional cricket century, smashed a 101-ball 111 during his state’s Buchi Babu tournament match against Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The Buchi Babu tournament, which does not have first-class status, is being held in Tamil Nadu with several teams participating. Punjab got off to a rocky start, losing opener Jaskaranvir Singh on the third ball of the innings.

Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 91 balls, with nine fours) and U19 World Cup sensation Uday Saharan (113 off 225 balls, with seven fours and a six) stitched together a 103-run stand, as per Wisden.

Punjab then lost wickets in clusters and were restricted to 168/4 when Ramandeep walked in. He counterattacked brilliantly, smashing four boundaries and eight sixes in his knock.

In five first-class matches, Ramandeep has scored 183 runs in nine innings at an average of 22.67, with a best of 69*. In 31 List A matches, he has made 523 runs in 24 innings at an average of 29.05, with three fifties and a highest score of 80. In 77 T20s, he has scored 687 runs in 52 innings at an average of 22.16 and a strike rate of 169.21, with two fifties and a best of 64.

The all-rounder enjoyed a breakout Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2024 with eventual champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), scoring 125 runs in nine innings as a finisher at an average of 31.25, a strike rate of over 201, and a best of 35.

His IPL exploits earned him an international debut for India during the T20I series against South Africa in November 2024, away from home. He has since played one inning, scoring 15 runs, and has also picked up a wicket.