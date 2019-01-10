rediff.com

Rajlaxmi new head of BCCI's Internal Complaints Committee

January 10, 2019 17:53 IST

Rajlaxmi Arora

Rajlaxmi Arora was on Thursday appointed the head of Board of Control for Cricket in India's four-member Internal Committee, which deals with complaints of sexual harassment.

While Saba Karim, Rupawati Rao and Veena Gowda (external member) continue to serve the committee, Arora has replaced lawyer Karina Kripalani, who has resigned and was serving her notice period.

Arora is currently a producer in the BCCI's media and communication team.

Incidentally, Gowda was a part of the three-member probe committee that investigated the allegations of sexual harassment against BCCI CEO Rahul Johri, who was eventually cleared.

But Gowda, in her report, had mentioned that Johri needs to undergo a "gender sensitization programme".

The committee will hold office for a period of one year.

