BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla has addressed the recent controversy surrounding Mohammed Siraj's omission from the Wellington Test, while also celebrating the rise of young Indian cricketing talents like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

FILE IMAGE: Several former India players criticised Mohammed Siraj's exclusion, highlighting his experience, aggression, and consistent performance. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla dismissed the controversy over Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI in the recently concluded drawn Test against New Zealand in Wellington.

Shukla stated that the playing XI is picked by the coach and captain based on pitch conditions and other cricketing factors, rejecting suggestions of non-cricketing reasons.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and ex-head coach Ravi Shastri had questioned Siraj's exclusion, especially after India failed to force a win despite a large total.

Shukla praised teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his remarkable 200 off just 53 balls against the UAE, calling it a world record.

He emphasised that India is enjoying a wealth of cricketing talent, viewing the emergence of young players like Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma as a positive for Indian cricket's growth.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla on Wednesday dismissed the controversy surrounding Mohammed Siraj's omission from India's playing XI in the drawn Test against New Zealand in Wellington recently, saying the pacer should not be unnecessarily "dragged" into a selection debate.

Siraj Omission Sparks Debate

Siraj was left out despite India opting for a four-pronged pace attack comprising Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, and the rookie Anshul Kamboj, who had played just one Test before the Wellington match.

The decision came under scrutiny after India, despite posting a record 720 for nine declared, failed to force a win, managing to take only five wickets in New Zealand's second innings as the hosts held on for a draw at 239 for five.

The result also dented India's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final, triggered criticism of the team management's decision to leave out the 48-Test veteran, particularly on a green Wellington pitch.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar had earlier described Siraj's omission as "a little hard to get over", while former head coach Ravi Shastri also questioned the decision, citing the pacer's experience, aggression and ability to exploit seam movement.

BCCI VP Defends Selection Process

"I don't think he (Siraj) should be dragged into any kind of controversy. That's not done. The playing XI has to be picked by the coach and captain. Bringing a player unnecessarily into these kinds of controversies is not good," Shukla said.

He also rejected suggestions that Siraj's omission was due to reasons other than cricketing considerations.

"I don't think that is the reason. That's completely wrong. He is part of the team. The playing XI has to be finalised keeping other factors in mind, including the pitch conditions and how the wicket is behaving on that particular day. All those things are taken into consideration," he said.

India's Recent Test Performance

It was another draw for Shubman Gill's side, whose conservative approach in the closing stages has come under scrutiny.

India had also been unable to force a result in the drawn second Test against Sri Lanka in Colombo in August, where the hosts, following on after India declared at 503 for nine, battled their way to 429 for nine after being bowled out for 290 in the first innings.

Emergence Of Young Cricketing Stars

Shukla further praised teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for his remarkable 200 off just 53 balls against the UAE.

"I would like to congratulate him for his performance against the UAE. He really played very well and created a world record because scoring 200-plus in 53 balls is not an easy thing.

"That is why some of the best batsmen in the world have praised him. The kind of cricket he has displayed will definitely boost the future of Indian cricket as well as his own future," he said.

Asked about the growing competition for places in the Indian team, Shukla said the country was enjoying a wealth of cricketing talent and that the emergence of young players should be seen as a positive.

"That's quite obvious. There are a lot of players in India. The country is full of talent, and many players are coming through.

"We should not look at it in terms of competing with each other. Everybody is contributing immensely. Abhishek Sharma is also doing very well and has produced wonderful performances.

"We should look at it collectively and see how Indian cricket is growing. That is more important.

"A lot of good players are coming up, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the latest discovery who has shown how cricket should be played," he said.