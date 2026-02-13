Rajasthan Royals unveil new captain ahead of IPL 2026

Rajasthan Royals appoint Riyan Parag as captain for IPL 2026. The 24-year-old succeeds Sanju Samson, with Kumar Sangakkara and Manoj Badale backing his leadership ahead of the new season.

IMAGE: Riyan Parag will lead Rajasthan Royals at the Indian Premier League in 2026. Photograph: Rajasthan Royals/X

Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals, on Friday, announced Riyan Parag as their new captain for IPL 2026.

Parag's appointment as the captain of Rajasthan Royals ahead of the Indian Premier League 2026 season reflects his development into a leader within the franchise, alongside his integral role as a player over the last few years.

RR said on their website: 'The appointment followed a considered and structured process over the two months since the IPL auction, with detailed discussions involving players, coaches and leadership, ensuring alignment on the direction and style of leadership for the franchise going into IPL 2026 and beyond.

The franchise said the decision followed a two-month internal review post the IPL auction, involving players, coaches and leadership discussions.

Parag has been with RR since IPL 2019, rising from a teenage recruit to one of the franchise’s senior Indian players.

During his stint as stand-in captain, Parag averaged 38.57 and registered a career-best 95 against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens.

A product of the Royals system and one of the franchise’s longest-serving Indian players, Riyan has been with Rajasthan Royals since IPL 2019, growing from a teenage recruit into a senior figure in the dressing room, and now steps into the captaincy role with first-hand leadership experience at the highest level.'

'Royals fam, it’s time to get behind your new Captain!' Rajasthan Royals posted on X with a picture of Parag seated on a throne.

"Rajasthan Royals has been my home in the IPL since day one. This franchise has backed me, developed me, and pushed me to grow every season," Parag said on his appointment as captain of RR.

"To now lead this team is incredibly special, and it’s a responsibility I fully embrace. I’m excited to work alongside our coaches and leadership group to play fearless, smart cricket and make our fans proud."

Parag lead Rajasthan Royals in 8 IPL games last year

Parag, 24, led RR last year, when then captain Sanju Samson missed eight games with injuries and Parag stepped in. Out of those eight matches, RR won only two.

Parag's batting shone in the matches he captained, averaging 38.57, ending that stint with a career-best 95 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens.

Kumar Sangakkara, Head Coach of Rajasthan Royals, said, “Riyan has developed into a high-impact player and a strong presence in our group. He’s shown composure under pressure, a sharp cricketing mind, and a real understanding of how we want to play. Already as part of the player leadership group, he has the respect of the dressing room, and we’re confident he will thrive in this role.”

Manoj Badale, Lead Owner, Rajasthan Royals, said, “Riyan represents the kind of leadership we want to build at Rajasthan Royals - earned through character, growth and performance. He understands this franchise deeply because he has lived its journey for years. We believe he is ready to lead with clarity, courage and accountability, and we’re excited to see him take this step in IPL 2026.”

Rajasthan Royals will head into IPL 2026 with a strengthened coaching group led by Kumar Sangakkara as Director of Cricket and Head Coach, supported by a highly skilled and experienced backroom team designed to maximise preparation and performance.

This includes Vikram Rathour as Lead Assistant Coach, Shane Bond as Fast Bowling Coach, Trevor Penney as Assistant Coach, and Sid Lahiri as Performance Coach.